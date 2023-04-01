Stars' Barber Suspended One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars forward Riley Barberhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a head-butting incident in a game vs. San Jose on Mar. 31.

Barber will miss Texas's game tonight (Apr. 1) vs. San Jose.

