Stars' Barber Suspended One Game
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars forward Riley Barberhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a head-butting incident in a game vs. San Jose on Mar. 31.
Barber will miss Texas's game tonight (Apr. 1) vs. San Jose.
