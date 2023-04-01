Nathan Smith Assigned to Tucson Roadrunners

April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Saturday that forward Nathan Smith has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners from the Arizona Coyotes. Smith appeared in four total games with Arizona including: March 24 at Colorado, March 26 vs Colorado, March 27 vs Edmonton, and March 31 vs Dallas. The 24-year-old returns to the Roadrunners with the fourth most points by a forward on the active roster with 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 total points across 58 outings in his first season with Tucson.

Nathan Smith made his National Hockey League debut with Arizona last season on April 12, 2022, after the Coyotes acquired his rights from the Winnipeg Jets on March 21, 2022. He was selected by the Jets in the third round (#91 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Smith notched four points (2g 2a) over his first ten NHL outings in 2021-2022 after representing the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing alongside current Roadrunners defenseman Steven Kampfer. In four Olympic outings, Smith recorded a goal and an assist for two points with a plus-two.

The Roadrunners take on the Bakersfield Condors on the road Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. MST for the second matchup of a two-game series at the Mechanics Bank Arena. After a game against the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday, April 5, they will return to Southern Arizona to close out the 2022-2023 regular season with a four-game home stand at the Tucson Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

