Nimfasha Berchimas Named to USA Roster for U-20 Championship

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC Homegrown Nimfasha Berchimas continues to be a critical part of the U.S. National Youth Teams with latest inclusion on the U.S. U-20 roster. The 21-player roster will represent the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Celaya and Irapuato, Mexico set for July 18-August 4.

At stake in Mexico is one of four spots for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The U.S. is vying for its fourth consecutive Concacaf title, having previously won this age-level championship in 2017, 2018, and 2022.

As the tournament's top seed, the U.S. was placed in Group A. They will kick off the competition against Jamaica on Friday, July 19, at 10:06 p.m. ET, face Cuba on Monday, July 22, at 10:06 p.m. ET, and conclude the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday, July 25, at 10:06 p.m. ET.

The 16-year-old is the youngest player on the roster, but he's no stranger to playing in higher age groups throughout his young career. Most recently, Berchimas represented the USA in the U-17 World Cup at the age of 15 last fall, leading the team in goals. He will be joined on the U-20 team by eight other players from that same squad.

The 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship features 12 teams divided into three groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place teams, will advance to the quarterfinals. From there, the tournament will follow a single-elimination format. The four winners in the quarterfinals will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. All three of the USA's group stage matches will be played at Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, Mexico, with Estadio Sergio León Chávez in Irapuato, Mexico, also serving as a competition venue.

All matches will be broadcast in the U.S. in English on Fox Sports networks and in Spanish by TelevisaUnivision networks. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

2024 CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (COLLEGE OR CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3):

- Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.)

- Julian Eyestone (Brentford FC/ENG; Dallas, Texas)

- Duran Ferree (Orange County SC; San Diego, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (6):

- Luca Bambino (Los Angeles FC; Saugus, Calif.)

- Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.)

- Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.)

- Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.)

- Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.)

- Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (6):

- Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio)

- Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.)

- Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.)

- Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.)

- Pedro Soma (UE Cornella/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.)

- Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6):

- Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.)

- Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England)

- Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah)

- Ruben Ramos (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.)

- David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.)

- Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Parkland, Fla.)

