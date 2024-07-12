Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face CF Montréal at Stade Saputo. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta holds an all-time record of 7-3-3 against CF Montréal in MLS play: 5-0-1 at home and 2-3-2 on the road in the series. Atlanta won the last two meetings between the sides in 2023, including a 1-0 win at Stade Saputo on July 8.

Saba Lobjanidze, Daniel Ríos and Jamal Thiaré are tied for the team-lead with five goals each this season.

Brooks Lennon leads the team with six assists and 52 key passes.

Atlanta ranks in the top-five in MLS in fewest clear cut chances conceded (19) and goals allowed inside the box (22) this season.

Atlanta sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 24 points heading into the weekend, one point ahead of Montréal in 11th place.

