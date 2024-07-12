Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face CF Montréal at Stade Saputo. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
Atlanta holds an all-time record of 7-3-3 against CF Montréal in MLS play: 5-0-1 at home and 2-3-2 on the road in the series. Atlanta won the last two meetings between the sides in 2023, including a 1-0 win at Stade Saputo on July 8.
Saba Lobjanidze, Daniel Ríos and Jamal Thiaré are tied for the team-lead with five goals each this season.
Brooks Lennon leads the team with six assists and 52 key passes.
Atlanta ranks in the top-five in MLS in fewest clear cut chances conceded (19) and goals allowed inside the box (22) this season.
Atlanta sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 24 points heading into the weekend, one point ahead of Montréal in 11th place.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2024
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- Earthquakes to Host Watch Party on Sunday for 2024 Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 Finals at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Host Orlando City SC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Looking to Build on Supporters' Shield Crown in Weekend Duel with Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- Midfielder Sergio Oregel Jr. and Defender Romain Blake Called to National Team Duty for CONCACAF U-20 Championship - Chicago Fire FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree Named to USA Roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Isaiah Parente from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Nimfasha Berchimas Named to USA Roster for U-20 Championship - Charlotte FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Scott Arfield Joins Bolton Wanderers - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Mexico - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC on 713 H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nolan Norris Called into U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team - FC Dallas
- Columbus Crew Midfielder Taha Habroune Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team - Columbus Crew SC
- LA Galaxy Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Three-Game Road Gauntlet Saturday at Portland - Real Salt Lake
- The Force Returns at Red Bull Arena for Star Wars Night on July 17 - New York Red Bulls
- CF Montréal Acquires English Defender Tom Pearce - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Launches Scoreboard Shoutout Initiative to Support Local Organizations - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Wraps up Road Trip Series against D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Match on July 13 - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Breaks Ground on Expansion of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal
- Atlanta United Breaks Ground on Expansion of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground
- Atlanta United Loses to Indy Eleven, Ending U.S. Open Cup Run
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Indy Eleven
- Atlanta United Defender Caleb Wiley Named to United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team