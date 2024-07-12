LA Galaxy Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy forward Ruben Ramos Jr. has been named to the 21-man roster for the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team that will compete in the upcoming 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Celaya and Irapuato, Mexico, from July 18 - Aug. 4.

Ramos Jr., 17, has seven goal contributions (5 goals, 2 assists) in 14 games played (14 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. Notably, Ramos Jr. became the fourth-youngest player in team history to make his debut for the Galaxy, appearing as a second-half substitute against Sporting Kansas City on June 15, 2024.

At the tournament, the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team will take aim at one of four berths to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The U.S. is aiming for its fourth-straight Concacaf title after taking home its first three championships at this age level in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

As the tournament's top seed, the U.S. was drawn into Group A and opens the competition against Jamaica on Friday, July 19 (7:06 p.m. PT), squares off against with Cuba on Monday, July 22 (7:06 p.m. PT) and finishes the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday, July 25 (7:06 p.m. PT). All matches will be broadcast in the U.S. in English on FOX Sports networks and in Spanish by TelevisaUnivision networks. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

2024 CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (COLLEGE OR CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Julian Eyestone (Brentford FC/ENG; Dallas, Texas), Duran Ferree (Orange County SC; San Diego, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (6): Luca Bambino (Los Angeles FC; Saugus, Calif.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Soma (UE Cornella/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Parkland, Fla.)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.