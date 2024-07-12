Inter Miami CF Launches Scoreboard Shoutout Initiative to Support Local Organizations

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is excited to announce a new community initiative that allows fans to give back. By purchasing a Scoreboard Shoutout, fans can dedicate a message to be displayed on the stadium scoreboard, with all of the proceeds, excluding transactional fees, going to a selected local community-based organization each month. This initiative will run for the remainder of the 2024 season. For additional purchasing information, read more **HERE**.

Launching Now!

The Scoreboard Shoutout program kicks off this month, with shoutouts available for purchase for the upcoming home matches on Glioblastoma Awareness Day on July 17, vs. Toronto F.C. and July 20 vs. Chicago Fire FC. For these two games, the Glioblastoma Research Organization has been selected as the beneficiary of the proceeds. For additional information on Glioblastoma Research Organization please visit Gbmresearch.org.

Exclusive Benefits for Season Ticket Members

To show appreciation for our dedicated fans, Season Ticket Members will receive a 20% discount on Scoreboard Shoutouts. This special offer is available exclusively to Inter Miami Season Ticket Members.

Stay Tuned for Future Beneficiaries

Inter Miami CF will choose a new beneficiary each month, announced in the Club's match preview. This way, fans can stay informed about the local organizations their contributions support and continue to positively impact our community.

Join us in this exciting initiative and make your match day experience even more meaningful by purchasing a Scoreboard Shoutout!

