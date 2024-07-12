Atlanta United Breaks Ground on Expansion of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it broke ground on the expansion of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The club also released new indoor renderings of the facility's expansion, which is projected to be complete during the Summer of 2025.

The club recently held a ceremonial first dig to commence the expansion project, featuring Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey, Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra, Chief Business Officer Skate Noftsinger, AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Rich McKay and Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.

"We are thrilled to break ground on the expansion of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground," Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey said. "This is the next step in our commitment to developing top-tier talent, while providing world-class facilities for our current players and future generations of Atlanta United players. It will also serve as the premier destination for international clubs and federations that come to play in Atlanta, as we recently hosted the U.S. Women's National Team ahead of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup and the U.S., Canada and Panama Men's National Teams for the 2024 Copa América 2024. We are grateful for the support from our Chairman Arthur Blank, whose ambition has allowed our club to continue investing in the future of soccer in our region."

Announced on April 11, the expansion will be highlighted by a two-story, 20,000-square foot development that will include numerous additions and improvements for player health and well-being, a state-of-the-art content production studio and dedicated space for its Academy and front office associates. The $23 million project will push total investment in the Marietta campus in excess of $85 million, bolstering the reputation of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground as one of the most prestigious soccer facilities in North America. The expansion will nearly double Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground's footprint to 50,000-square feet, in addition to more than 500,000-square feet of playing surface, inclusive of six full-size fields and two warmup areas.

The expansion project is being led by IMPACT Development Management. Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio (RJTR) is the architectural and interior design firm, while Whiting-Turner is the general contractor.

Atlanta United (6-10-6, 24 points) returns to action Saturday, July 13 when it travels to play CF Montréal at Stade Saputo (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.