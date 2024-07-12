FC Cincinnati Looking to Build on Supporters' Shield Crown in Weekend Duel with Charlotte FC

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a dominant weekend performance, the goal remains the same heading into matchday 26: consistency in performance against a tough opponent.

That message has helped shape training this week as The Orange and Blue have had a full week to prepare for Charlotte FC as they embark on their third of three consecutive segments where they have three matches in eight days.

"They know they performed well. And it was against a top team," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of the 6-1 result against Inter Miami CF last weekend. "So they knew the implications, and there was certainly satisfaction in how we went about getting that result. But there's no concern for me about this particular group and being overly confident.

"I think we move from game to game in a pretty good way, where we look at the good and the bad and then move on. And we reviewed this the same way we do the majority of our games, and there was certainly more good than bad. And we're already moved on. This is now, the last couple days is focused on Charlotte."

FC Cincinnati enters the match with one of the best defensive sides in MLS as leaders of the Supporters Shield table again. As winners of 12 in their last 14 games, FCC has been dominant on short rest as they learn and adapt to challenges that face them. But with a full week of training to recover, review and prepare for Saturday, The Orange and Blue look to use that time to come out strong and push them through the 2024 Leagues Cup break, which begins after next Saturday's game at New York Red Bulls.

"With a full week (of training),we spent a little bit more time, especially yesterday, just looking at the defensive side of the ball," Noonan said Thursday at his pre-match press conference. "So I don't think these guys are overly confident at the moment, understanding what we're trying to accomplish and where we're at. So, if we have a moment or a stretch where we think we're better than we are, we'll be humbled quickly."

FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC - Saturday, July 13, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

All-time vs Charlotte FC

FC Cincinnati is currently on a four-match unbeaten streak against Charlotte FC, splitting wins and draws dating back to Charlotte's first visit to TQL Stadium in September 2022. In the visit to Bank of America Stadium earlier this season, FCC snagged a road draw thanks to a heroic last-second equalizing goal from Aaron Boupendza in the 90'+2 minute to steal a point.

Last season at TQL Stadium, FCC defeated Charlotte FC 3-0 with goals from Luciano Acosta, Boupendza and Alvaro Barreal. The 78' Acosta goal went on to win the 2023 MLS Goal of the Year award.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Queen City Joust - FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC last met in March at Bank of America Stadium. With Charlotte up 1-0 late, the hosts were set for three points before Aaron Boupendza's 90'+2 equalizer was the latest regulation non-PK equalizer in club history. In Ohio's Queen City, FC Cincinnati have not lost nor conceded a goal to Charlotte FC. FCC won both matchups in September 2022 and September 2023, 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.

In top form - After last Saturday's win over Miami, FC Cincinnati became the second team in MLS history (2018 Seattle Sounders) to win 12 games in a 14-match stretch.

Long way to the top - FC Cincinnati are solely atop the Supporters' Shield standings for the first time since the conclusion of Matchday 6 and a 2-1 win over NYCFC on March 23. Now back at the top following Matchday 25, FC Cincinnati are the first team since the 2011 LA Galaxy to lead the Shield race this deep into the following season (22 games in) the year after winning it. The 2010 and 2011 Galaxy were the last clubs to win the Shield in consecutive seasons.

140 - Yuya Kubo is one appearance away from 140 career appearances for FC Cincinnati, breaking a tie with Nick Hagglund for the most in club history. Kubo is in a renaissance season this year as a striker, scoring a career high 9 times with FCC.

Tight Games - With 12 wins in games decided by one goal this season, FC Cincinnati are 26-5 (.834) since the start of 2023 in MLS Regular Season games decided by one goal. The next closest is 16 wins, held by New England. FCC has the MLS record (since 2000/end of shootout era) for the most wins over two-straight seasons in one-goal games with 26.

Scouting Charlotte FC (9-8-5, 35 points, 6th in Eastern Conference, L-L-W-T-W)

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak amidst a challenging stretch before the Leagues Cup, Charlotte FC, under new Head Coach Dean Smith, has been one of the most dominant defensive sides in the league, conceding the second-fewest goals in all of MLS with 23.

The challenge for the North Carolina side has been matching that defensive prowess with dangerous goal-scoring opportunities. Despite that elite defensive figure, Charlotte has only scored 24 goals (the second-fewest in MLS) to mark a very middle-of-the-pack +1 goal differential on the season.

Charlotte will be without some notable names heading into the match. Veteran Canadian/Scottish international defender Scott Arfield is expected to be absent, with transfer rumors swirling and his absence from training now reported. Leading scorer Patrick Agyemang will also be absent after receiving a yellow card in the last match and reaching his accumulation limit, so Charlotte will be without his six goals.

As a team with defensive instincts, Charlotte is typically very comfortable playing without the ball. Only two teams in the league have played with lower possession, as Charlotte FC has tallied only 46 percent of possession this season. That being said, despite their opponents having the ball most of the time, Charlotte has allowed a league-low 15 " clear-cut chances" and has the third-lowest opponent xG with a combined 27.14.

The defensive core is still expected to be mostly intact, though. The most common formation for Dean Smith's group has been a 4-2-3-1 with Agyemang as the lone forward, but with him out, change may follow. The defensive group, mostly centered on newly resigned Adilson Malanda and Andrew Privett, operates as the center-back and extends forward to captain Ashley Westwood alongside Djibril Diani, who mans the midfield. Fullbacks Nathan Byrne and Jere Uronen are also more defensively minded as the collective back line has only made 7 total goal contributions.

Smith, who joined Charlotte after nearly a decade of managing in England's top leagues, has refreshed the club and brought much success since his arrival. With 32 points already, The Crown is on pace to surpass their previous point high of 43 set in 2023.

