CF Montréal Hosts Atlanta United Saturday at Stade Saputo

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will continue its MLS season this Saturday when Atlanta United visits Stade Saputo at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

After a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC last Saturday, the Montrealers face the Five Stripes who currently sit 10th in the East, one point ahead of the Bleu-blanc-noir.

Montreal holds a 3-7-3 all-time record against Atlanta and 3-2-2 in games played at Stade Saputo. On its last visit north of the border on July 8, 2023, the Georgian club took home all three points thanks to a 1-0 win courtesy of a Brooks Lennon goal.

Unbeaten in its last six games at Stade Saputo (2-0-4), Laurent Courtois's team is also on the cusp of equalling a Club record set in 2012 (and repeated in 2013 and 2021), should the team manage a seventh consecutive game unbeaten on home soil.

Atlanta will be playing its fourth match in 10 days, after falling to New England (1-2) and Salt Lake (2-5), as well as getting knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night after a 2-1 loss to the USL's Indy Eleven.

Atlanta travels to Montreal having parted with its top two scorers following the outgoing transfers of midfielder Thiago Almada to Brazil's Botafogo and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul of LIGA MX. As such, Saba Lobjanidze, Daniel Ríos, and Jamal Thiaré are now all tied for Atlanta's scoring lead with five goals each.

Additionally, on June 3, Atlanta fired head coach Gonzalo Pineda. Rob Valentino, formerly an assistant coach, has since taken over as interim until further notice.

Saturday's match, presented by Canpar, will also be a Hip-Hop Night at the stadium. Pre-match festivities will feature a performance by Quebec rapper FouKi on the SiriusXM stage under section 125.

