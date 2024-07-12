Nashville SC Update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 12, 2024)- After concluding a stretch of three-straight road matches this Saturday at D.C. United (4W-11L-8D), Nashville SC (6W-8L-8D) will return to GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 17th to face Orlando City SC (7W-9L-6D) for the first time this season at 7:30 p.m. CT for Teacher Appreciation and Back to School Night presented by Coca-Cola before traveling to Subaru Park to take on the Philadelphia Union (4W-9L-9D) on Saturday, July 20th at 6:30 p.m. CT in the club's final Major League Soccer match before Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play kicks off. The Boys in Gold begin Leagues Cup 2024 versus Liga MX side Mazatlán FC at The Castle on Wednesday, July 31st at 8 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match against Orlando and new head coach B.J. Callaghan's debut in the Leagues Cup opener are available here.

Following a 2-1 win over New England Revolution II earlier this week, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will travel to Chase Stadium to face Inter Miami CF II for the second time this season on Sunday, July 21st at 5 p.m. CT.

