San Diego FC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree Named to USA Roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - U.S. Soccer today announced that San Diego FC (SDFC) Goalkeeper Duran Ferree was named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team's 21-player roster that will represent the USA at the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship, set for July 18-August 4 in Celaya and Irapuato, Mexico.

At the tournament, the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team will take aim at one of four berths to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The U.S. is aiming for its fourth-straight Concacaf title after taking home its first three championships at this age level in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

As the tournament's top seed, the U.S. was drawn into Group A and opens the competition against Jamaica on Friday, July 19 (7:06 p.m. PT), squares up with Cuba on Monday, July 22 (7:06 p.m. PT) and finishes the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday, July 25 (7:06 p.m. PT).

All matches will be broadcast in the U.S. in English on FOX Sports networks and in Spanish by TelevisaUnivision networks. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

Ferree, currently loaned to Orange County SC for the remainder of 2024, became the first-ever player signed by San Diego FC in December 2023.

2024 CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (COLLEGE OR CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Julian Eyestone (Brentford FC/ENG; Dallas, Texas), Duran Ferree (Orange County SC/San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (6): Luca Bambino (Los Angeles FC; Saugus, Calif.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Soma (UE Cornella/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Parkland, Fla.)

The 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship is open to players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005.

The roster features players from 19 clubs, including 14 from Major League Soccer. Six players are based abroad in England (two players), Germany (two), Portugal and Spain.

The 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship features 12 teams divided into three groups of four. The top two teams of each group and the two best third-place teams will advance to the quarterfinals. From there, the teams will play a single-elimination tournament. The four winners in the quarterfinal round will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

All three of the USA's group stage games will be played at Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, Mexico. Estadio Sergio León Chávez in Irapuato, Mexico, will also serve as a venue for the competition.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.