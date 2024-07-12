Nolan Norris Called into U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the Nolan Norris Called into U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team. The United States will play in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship from July 18 to August 4 in Celaya and Irapuato, Mexico. The tournament will serve as qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
Norris made his 2024 MLS Regular Season debut versus the Houston Dynamo FC on May 18, 2024. He has appeared three more times for FC Dallas in 2024 and has appeared twice as a starter. Norris has accumulated 194 minutes played in MLS in 2024. The Fort Worth native has also featured for North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro in six games in 2024.
Norris signed as the 35th FC Dallas Homegrown on Nov. 16, 2022. The Fort Worth native made his professional debut with North Texas SC in the 1-0 win against Earthquakes II on April 17, 2022. Norris made his Major League Soccer debut on June 1, 2023, against Sporting Kansas City.
In 2024, Norris captained the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team to wins versus Argentina and Uruguay's U-19 teams in June.
North Texas SC's Diego García was named an alternative and will travel with the U.S. to Mexico to train with the team prior to the tournament. García will depart camp before the tournament, barring any injuries.
The United States was drawn into Group A and opens the competition against Jamaica on Friday, July 19 (9:06 p.m. CT), squares up with Cuba on Monday, July 22 (9:06 p.m. CT) and finishes the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday, July 25 (9:06 p.m. CT).
All matches will be broadcast in the U.S. in English on Fox Sports networks and in Spanish by TelevisaUnivision networks. A full schedule will be released at a later date.
