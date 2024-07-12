Toronto FC Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Match on July 13

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC will host their annual Caribbean Heritage Match on Saturday, July 13 as they take on Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. at BMO Field. Toronto's vibrant Caribbean community will be celebrated through various in-game and digital experiences for fans to follow along at the stadium and beyond.

Fans can expect the following special experiences:

Match Presentation

In-stadium signage takeover with Caribbean Heritage creative.

Special guests from the Caribbean community to be featured for the match ball delivery, hawk walkout and Neighbour of the Match.

Steel pan drums and masqueraders performing at select gates upon entry.

Halftime performance by Dance Caribe.

Digital Platforms

Custom TFC Caribbean logo and match day graphics.

Match day content on Toronto FC social channels featuring Caribbean celebration elements at the match.

Community Engagement

Game-worn jerseys will be made available for online auction through Real Sports Auctions (auctions.realsports.ca) with proceeds benefitting Toronto Caribbean Carnival Committee.

Additional Celebrations

Wicked Carib jerk chicken sandwich available at sections 108, 123, 208 and at the Global Toronto Area Market, a limited time only pop-up marketplace at the North Turf Area with foods, games and merchandise celebrating the global region that is the GTA and its passion for soccer, the global game.

Caribbean food items available for members at KLM Tunnel Club, West Club, and BMO Club.

Players will sport the Community kit customized with 2023 Energy kit-inspired numbers. Limited quantity of the 2023 Energy kit will be available for purchase at Real Sports Apparel online and at in-stadium kiosks.

For more information, visit Toronto FC's social media channels for up-to-date match details.

