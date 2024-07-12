Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo FC Preview
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United travels to Texas this weekend to face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night.
The Loons come into Saturday night's contest yet again looking for a positive result of any kind, as the team continues to ride a current losing streak, which was extended last Sunday night at LA Galaxy. In his first game back with the Loons since suffering an injury in June while on international duty, striker Teemu Pukki scored the lone goal for Minnesota against the Galaxy.
Meanwhile, Houston returns to action after their home fixture against LAFC this past Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather from Hurricane Beryl. Prior to that match, the Dynamo made a strong effort, but fell on the road to Real Salt Lake by a 3-2 score. Aliyu Ibrahim leads the Texas side in goals scored with six on the season, but Hector Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla continue to pose offensive threats to any opposing midfield.
Can the Loons break the current losing streak this weekend and find a breakthrough chance at the start of the second half of the regular season, or will the Houston side continue to make their home a fortress and further the gap between the two side in the Western Conference table?
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING HOUSTON DYNAMO FC...
"I've never experienced first-hand [playing] Houston [Dynamo FC] away. I hear it's interesting this time of year, so we have to keep that in mind. We have to probably be very pragmatic with how we approach that game, really strategic with how we use players and when. But I think we're approaching a stretch of games that's going to be really important for us, that starts with Houston [Dynamo FC] and obviously it hasn't escaped our attention that the three games that we play before the split are games against teams that are around us or beneath us. We have to make sure we put some pressure on ourselves to really do well in those games."
MIDFIELDER ALEJANDRO BRAN ON TACTICS AND IDEAS SINCE THE PREVIOUS MATCH AGAINST THE DYNAMO...
"We know that it's [Houston Dynamo FC] a good team that plays really well and has good footwork. So, we have to be intelligent when it comes to making a defensive block and taking advantage of the opportunities we create. I've seen our game stats and we've created a lot of scoring chances, we just have to take advantage of them and try to finish them with a goal."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)
Clint Irwin - Leg (Out)
Moses Nyeman - Ankle (Out)
Tani Oluwaseyi - Not Due to Injury (Out)
Dayne St. Clair - Not Due to Injury (Out)
DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)
Wil Trapp - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ HOUSTON DYNAMO FC
Shell Energy Stadium| Houston, Texas
07.13.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 23
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 8-9-5 (29 pts. | 4-6-1 on the road)
HOU: 8-7-6 (30 pts. | 4-2-4 at home)
