Sounders FC Defender Stuart Hawkins Named to U.S. Roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC defender Stuart Hawkins has been selected to the U.S. roster for the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship, taking place from July 18-August 4 in Mexico. Head Coach Michael Nsien named 21 players to his squad, which aims to earn one of the four berths to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Hawkins, 17, has started all 11 of his appearances for Tacoma Defiance this season, in addition to two Sounders FC matches in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play. The Fox Island native has 39 total appearances for Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro play dating back to 2022. Hawkins has previously represented the USYMNT extensively at the U-16 and U-17 levels, most notably at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, where he made four appearances (three starts) as the squad fell to eventual champion Germany in the Round of 16.

As the tournament's top seed, the U.S. has been drawn into Group A and opens the competition against Jamaica on Friday, July 19 (7:06 p.m. PT), squares up with Cuba on Monday, July 22 (7:06 p.m. PT) and finishes the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday, July 25 (7:06 p.m. PT).

All matches will be broadcast in the U.S. in English on Fox Sports networks and in Spanish by TelevisaUnivision networks. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

Sounders FC is currently on road in Texas ahead of its match on Saturday, July 13 against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

