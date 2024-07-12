CF Montréal Acquires English Defender Tom Pearce
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Friday the acquisition of defender Tom Pearce. Pearce agreed to a contract for the remainder of the 2024 season, as well as the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with an option year in 2027.
"We're delighted to add Tom to our squad," said Gabriel Gervais, President and CEO of CF Montréal. "He brings us depth at the left-back position, and his versatility also allows him to play on the left side of a back three. He has strong physical abilities as well as technical qualities in possession that will enable him to fit in well with our team's style of play. Tom is motivated to join the Club and help us achieve our objectives."
Pearce, 26, joins the Bleu-blanc-noir after five seasons with English club Wigan Athletic FC. He tallied 20 assists and one goal in 105 games with the Latics, in addition to winning the League One title in 2022, which earned the club promotion to the Championship for the 2022-2023 season.
Born in Ormskirk in northern England, Pearce began his career with Everton's academy in 2003 and joined Leeds United's academy in 2014.
He joined Leeds' first team in January 2018, playing seven games in Championship and three cup games in 2018 and 2019.
At the international level, Pearce represented England at the U20 and U21 levels, playing 10 games in 2018 and 2019.
TOM PEARCE
Position: Defender
Height : 6'1
Weight: 164 lbs
Date of birth: April 12, 1998
Place of birth: Ormskirk, England
Citizenship: England
Last club: Wigan Athletic FC (England)
Date of acquisition: July 12, 2024
