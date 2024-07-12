Charlotte FC Midfielder Scott Arfield Joins Bolton Wanderers

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced that midfielder Scott Arfield has joined Bolton Wanderers on a permanent basis.

Arfield joined CLTFC during the summer of 2023 and featured 33 times for the Club in all competitions.

The former Canadian international returns to England where he's played 312 matches throughout his career with Burnley and Huddersfield Town.

"Scott was influential in helping the Club reach the playoffs for the first time and was a top professional throughout his time here in Charlotte," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Everyone at the Club thanks Scott for his contributions to Charlotte FC and wishes him well on his return to the UK."

Transaction: Charlotte FC midfielder Scott Arfield joins Bolton Wanderers on a permanent basis.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.