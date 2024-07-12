The Force Returns at Red Bull Arena for Star Wars Night on July 17

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







Join us for an intergalactic showdown as the Red Bulls take on CF Montréal on Wednesday, July 17, at 7:30 PM for Star Wars Night!

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive RBNY x Star Wars Poster designed by NYC-based artist, Jappy. Make sure to arrive early to secure your poster.

Before entering Red Bull Arena, characters from the Star Wars franchise will roam the BULLevard to take photos along with a DJ, freestyler performances and more.

At The CrossBar before the match, The Gab Cinque Band, led by 22-year-old frontwoman Gab Cinque, has become the East Coast's most coveted rock band. This 5-piece rock band offers a jam-packed set of both original and cover/tribute music.

The National Anthem will be performed by Cassandra DiFruscio, a recording artist currently living in Nashville to focus on her songwriting and recording career. Having traveled around North America singing anthems, she joins for her first US MLS appearance.

Red Bull Records artist Blxst will be in attendance at the match, celebrating the release of his debut album "I'll Always Come Find You" on July 19.

The intergalactic celebration will continue with various in-game elements throughout the arena paying homage to the franchise!

We encourage fans to come as their favorite Star Wars characters. (Helmets, masks, or facial coverings must be removed during the security screening process, on the concourse, and at all concession/retail locations.) Lightsabers are allowed but may be subject to removal if used improperly. Leave your blasters and metal weapons at home.

For fans 21+, enjoy the "Flight Around the World" beer tasting experience with a $50 ticket that includes a beer tasting flight of four beers -- Heineken Silver (Netherlands), Dos Equis Lager (Mexico), Strongbow Cider (UK), Lagunitas (USA) - plus a lower bowl match ticket.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to celebrate your love for soccer and Star Wars. See you at Red Bull Arena on July 17.

