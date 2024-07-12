LAFC Host Eastern Conference Rival Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 12, at Bmo Stadium; Seeks to Extend 13-Game Unbeaten Streak

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 13, presented by University of Phoenix. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

Saturday's cross-conference contest features just the fourth regular-season meeting between LAFC and Columbus, with the Black & Gold leading the series 3-0-0. In their last meeting, Columbus defeated LAFC 2-1 in the 2023 MLS Cup on December 9 at Lower.com Field.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Columbus Crew

Kickoff: July 13 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch: Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (Free) | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

