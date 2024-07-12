LAFC Host Eastern Conference Rival Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 12, at Bmo Stadium; Seeks to Extend 13-Game Unbeaten Streak
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 13, presented by University of Phoenix. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
Saturday's cross-conference contest features just the fourth regular-season meeting between LAFC and Columbus, with the Black & Gold leading the series 3-0-0. In their last meeting, Columbus defeated LAFC 2-1 in the 2023 MLS Cup on December 9 at Lower.com Field.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Columbus Crew
Kickoff: July 13 @ 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.
Watch: Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (Free) | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
