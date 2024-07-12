Noah Cobb and Ashton Gordon Receive National Team Call-Ups for Concacaf U-20 Championships
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United defender Noah Cobb and Atlanta United 2 forward Ashton Gordon have received call ups from their respective youth national teams ahead of the Concacaf U-20 Championship, where four nations will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The competition will run from July 19-August 4 in Celaya and Irapuato, Mexico and all matches will be broadcast in the U.S. on Fox Sports networks.
Both players will be available for selection with their respective teams this weekend.
Cobb, 18, will represent the United States at the competition. The Homegrown defender has tallied a career high in appearances (16), starts (14) and minutes (1,217) for Atlanta United in 2024. Cobb was most recently called up to the U-19 squad in June for friendlies against Argentina and Uruguay. The United States will kick off its run against Gordon and Jamaica (July 19) and will finish group stage play against Cuba (July 22) and Costa Rica (July 25).
Gordon, 17, was called up by the Jamaican National Team for the tournament. Gordon made his First Team debut this year in a 3-0 win over Charlotte Independence in the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup and started in the Round of 16 match at Charleston Battery that resulted in a shootout victory. For ATL UTD 2, Gordon has tallied six appearances and three starts. Jamaica will open the tournament against Cobb and the United States (July 19) before facing Costa Rica (July 22) and Cuba (July 25) to round out the group stage.
