Columbus Crew Midfielder Taha Habroune Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew Homegrown midfielder Taha Habroune has been selected to represent the United States Under-20 Men's Youth National Team for the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship held in Mexico, which will send four nations to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
Habroune will join the U.S. following the Crew's road match against LAFC on July 13.
The U.S. were drawn into Group A and open tournament play against Jamaica on July 19, before facing Cuba on July 22 and Costa Rica on July 25. All three matches will be played at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Habroune most recently represented the U.S. U-19 MYNT in their June training camp in South America. He played in both 1-0 wins (one start) against Argentina and Uruguay. Habroune has 13 total caps for the U.S. Youth National Teams, netting four international goals.
The rookie Homegrown midfielder represented the U.S. in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. He played in all three group stage matches (two starts) and helped propel the U.S. into to the knockout rounds. In the Round of 16 match against Germany, Habroune scored the opening goal for the U-17s in their 3-2 loss to the eventual champions.
The Columbus, Ohio native made his MLS debut against Real Salt Lake on April 13, earning the start and featuring for 69 minutes, becoming the first player in Club history to progress through and play for the Academy, Crew 2, and the First Team. Habroune became the third-youngest player to debut for the Crew, as well as the second-youngest player (18 years, 68 days) in Crew history to start a regular season match (Danny Szetela, 17 years, 107 days).
