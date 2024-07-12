Match Preview: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC is looking for a bounce back performance this weekend at league-leading FC Cincinnati. After two tight, one-goal losses in the last two matches, a result on the road against a dangerous Cincinnati side would be pivotal in keeping the team secure in the top six of the Eastern Conference Standings.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Match: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati

When: Saturday, July 13

Where: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Matches:

Charlotte FC 1 - 2 Inter Miami CF (Major League Soccer | July 3)

FC Cincinnati 6 - 1 Inter Miami CF (Major League Soccer | July 6)

Eastern Conference Table: For the full live table, click here.

1. FC Cincinnati - 48 points, 22 GP

2. Inter Miami CF - 47 points, 23 GP

3. Columbus Crew - 39 points, 20 GP

4. New York Red Bulls - 36 points, 22 GP

5. New York City FC - 35 points, 22 GP

6. Charlotte FC - 32 points, 22 GP

7. Orlando City SC - 27 points, 22 GP

8. Nashville SC - 26 points, 22 GP

9. Toronto FC - 24 points, 23 GP

---------- Playoff Line ----------

The Question at Striker

In the dying moments of last week's home match, Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang was sent off with a straight red card. His retaliation was caught by the referee, and now he'll pay the price with a one-match suspension.

Therefore, Head Coach Dean Smith now has a decision on his hands. Agyemang has held down the starting role up top ever since Enzo Copetti's departure, scoring six goals with three assists in 21 matches, but a replacement is now needed.

In Thursday's pre-match press conference, the usual three suspects were name-dropped by Smith as those in line to start: Iuri Tavares, Tyger Smalls, and Kerwin Vargas. However, he added the caveat that Vargas is playing well on the wing and likely to not be moved.

So, that leaves two. Tavares is the more experienced option, and he has often been the late substitute to replace Agyemang in recent matches. Don't discount Smalls, though, who has impressed Smith in training recently and continues to earn late minutes on the wing.

Regardless of the selection, CLTFC will need to adjust their approach slightly without Agyemang as the focal point. His unique mix of strength and speed is nasty to deal with for opposing center backs, and both Tavares and Smalls present a different profile. Tavares, especially, would be more focused on link-up play (see Exhibit A: his backheel flick for a great Liel Abada chance vs. Inter Miami) while Smalls would be an option to stretch the field vertically with his pace.

The Opponent

FC Cincinnati are the defending Supporter's Shield Champions, a trophy awarded to the team with the most points over the course of the regular season. Cincinnati collected 69 points in 2023 (20 wins, five losses, and nine draws) behind a dynamic attacking trio of MLS MVP Luciano Acosta, striker Brandon Vazquez, and left wingback Alvaro Barreal.

Two of those three departed in the offseason, though. Vazquez left for Monterrey of Liga MX (where he has five goals in his first 10 appearances) and Barreal went on loan to Cruzeiro in Brazil.

However, those departures haven't slowed Cincinnati down. They reloaded at wingback with Luca Orellano, who has five goals and six assists playing on both sides of the field (and even as an attacking midfielder, at times). Additionally, U-22 Initiative signing Kevin Kelsy has been an instant success at the striker position, scoring five goals in just 12 appearances (eight starts).

And, of course, Lucho Acosta has continued his red-hot MVP contending form with 27 goal contributions already this season (10 goals, 17 assists).

"You have to be very aware of him," said Head Coach Dean Smith in his pre-match press conference. "He's at 27 goal involvements already this season, 10 goals 17 assists, which shows you the caliber of player [he is]. But we've played against him already, and we've done pretty well that day to quiet him down [in a 2-2 draw at Bank of America Stadium]. But we know we have to play exactly the same again to keep him quiet because he's one of the top players in this league."

The defense, too, has been as strong as usual, though they have lost two starting center backs (Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund) to serious injuries, leaving them thin at the position.

All of this has added up to another Supporter's Shield-contending year for Cincinnati. They currently lead the way after demolishing Miami (their closest rival) 6-1 last Saturday, and so will be a very tough test for Dean Smith's team this weekend.

The Season So Far

CLTFC started the season well with a gritty 1-0 home opener win over New York City FC. After a rocky three-game road trip that only resulted in one point, the team returned home to Bank of America Stadium to down defending MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew (2-0) and draw defending Supporter's Shield Champions FC Cincinnati (1-1).

Results continued to be up and down from there during a frustrating April. The team won a thrilling back-and-forth home match against Toronto courtesy of a late Patrick Agyemang match-winner, but they lost their other three matches in disappointing fashion.

However, a busy May reignited Charlotte's form. The team notched three wins, two draws, and one loss over the course of the month. Even an away loss to the Red Bulls at the end of the month didn't dent the players' confidence, and they followed it up with a big away win over rivals Atlanta United.

Then, CLTFC vaulted up the standings to fourth with a great three-match week: a gritty 1-0 home win over D.C. United, a valiant home draw against Orlando after playing down to ten men for 52 minutes, and a 2-0 win on the road at Philadelphia.

After two tight, one-goal losses (on the road to Houston and at home to Miami), Head Coach Dean Smith's men will be looking for a bounce back performance against the Supporter's Shield leaders this weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.