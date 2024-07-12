Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Mexico

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry has been named to the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team roster for the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Mexico this summer, U.S. Soccer announced today. The tournament in Guanajuato, Mexico, will be held from July 13 to August 14, with four teams having the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

"We are immensely proud of Adam for earning another call-up," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "We have great confidence in Adam and are thrilled to see him continue his development while representing the United States."

This is Beaudry's second call-up to the U-19 side for the United States, having recently participated in two international friendlies against Argentina and Uruguay. The goalkeeper appeared in both matches, logging 74 minutes and playing an integral role in the U.S. achieving back-to-back clean sheets against two top youth international sides.

Prior to his time with the U-19 team, Beaudry featured for the United States in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he logged three starts and helped his team advance to the Round of 16.

The Castle Pines, Colorado native has made 11 appearances for his nation across all age groups, posting a 9-2-0 record. Since joining the USYNT, Beaudry recorded two clean sheets on the international level.

Beaudry signed a Homegrown Contract with the Rapids on January 10, 2024, after being with the club for over two years. The 18-year-old has primarily featured with Rapids 2 since making his professional debut on April 30, 2023. He earned recognition for his play in MLS NEXT Pro last season, being named a finalist for the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award. Beaudry made 16 starts for the second team, posting two clean sheets and helping the side secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Beaudry has made seven appearances with Rapids 2 this season across all competitions. Notably, he recorded a clean sheet in the U.S. Open Cup against Azteca FC on March 31, 2024.

