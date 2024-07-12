LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Isaiah Parente from Ventura County FC

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed midfielder Isaiah Parente from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC to a one-year deal through the end of the 2024 MLS season with two club option years through 2026.

Parente, 24, has tallied three goals and one assist in 16 appearances (16 starts) with Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. The Medina, Ohio, native made his debut for the LA Galaxy as a second-half substitute against New York City FC on June 19, 2024. Parente, who is a product of the Columbus Crew Academy, made 13 career MLS regular-season appearances across three seasons played for the Crew (2021-23). Additionally, Parente recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 24 matches played (21 starts) for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro (2022-23).

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Isaiah Parente from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC to a one-year deal through the end of the 2024 MLS season with two club option years through 2026 on July 12, 2024.

Isaiah Parente

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 155

Date Of Birth: March 16, 2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Medina, Ohio

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA

