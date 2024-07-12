LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Isaiah Parente from Ventura County FC
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed midfielder Isaiah Parente from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC to a one-year deal through the end of the 2024 MLS season with two club option years through 2026.
Parente, 24, has tallied three goals and one assist in 16 appearances (16 starts) with Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. The Medina, Ohio, native made his debut for the LA Galaxy as a second-half substitute against New York City FC on June 19, 2024. Parente, who is a product of the Columbus Crew Academy, made 13 career MLS regular-season appearances across three seasons played for the Crew (2021-23). Additionally, Parente recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 24 matches played (21 starts) for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro (2022-23).
Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Isaiah Parente from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC to a one-year deal through the end of the 2024 MLS season with two club option years through 2026 on July 12, 2024.
Isaiah Parente
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-10
Weight: 155
Date Of Birth: March 16, 2000
Age: 24
Birthplace: Medina, Ohio
Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)
Citizenship: USA
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2024
- Midfielder Sergio Oregel Jr. and Defender Romain Blake Called to National Team Duty for CONCACAF U-20 Championship - Chicago Fire FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree Named to USA Roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Isaiah Parente from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Nimfasha Berchimas Named to USA Roster for U-20 Championship - Charlotte FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Scott Arfield Joins Bolton Wanderers - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Mexico - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC on 713 H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nolan Norris Called into U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team - FC Dallas
- Columbus Crew Midfielder Taha Habroune Called-Up to U.S. U-20 National Team - Columbus Crew SC
- LA Galaxy Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Three-Game Road Gauntlet Saturday at Portland - Real Salt Lake
- The Force Returns at Red Bull Arena for Star Wars Night on July 17 - New York Red Bulls
- CF Montréal Acquires English Defender Tom Pearce - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Launches Scoreboard Shoutout Initiative to Support Local Organizations - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Wraps up Road Trip Series against D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Match on July 13 - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Breaks Ground on Expansion of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Isaiah Parente from Ventura County FC
- LA Galaxy Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-1 Victory Against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Sunday, July 7