Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC on 713 H-Town Night

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 13, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Club will support and celebrate Houston with a 713 H-Town Night at Shell Energy Stadium.

Building upon this season's new purple Still Holdin' alternate jersey, the organization will celebrate what makes Houston great, anchored in the unique sights and sounds of Houston culture, while driving support for Houstonians through hurricane relief efforts. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets for the match HERE.

The Dynamo next start a two-match road trip to the West Coast, facing the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 17 before taking on Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, July 20.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC

WHEN:

Saturday, July 13 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Tony Husband and Ross Smith

Local: Glenn Davis

Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Diego Arrioja

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

