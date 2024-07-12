Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC on 713 H-Town Night
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 13, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Club will support and celebrate Houston with a 713 H-Town Night at Shell Energy Stadium.
Building upon this season's new purple Still Holdin' alternate jersey, the organization will celebrate what makes Houston great, anchored in the unique sights and sounds of Houston culture, while driving support for Houstonians through hurricane relief efforts. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets for the match HERE.
The Dynamo next start a two-match road trip to the West Coast, facing the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 17 before taking on Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, July 20.
MEDIA RESOURCES: Match notes will be available HERE Audio pronunciations of the 2024 roster are available HERE Head coach Ben Olsen's MD-1 press conference sound is available HERE
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC
WHEN:
Saturday, July 13 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Tony Husband and Ross Smith
Local: Glenn Davis
Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Diego Arrioja
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
