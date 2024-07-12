Rapids Set to Host Cross-Conference Clash with the New York Red Bulls

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (11-8-4, 37 pts.) are set to host a cross-conference clash with the New York Red Bulls (9-4-9, 36 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

With each of these two sides holding the No. 4 spot in their respective conferences, a hard-fought battle should be expected in Commerce City with both clubs looking to help cement their playoff positions before the All-Star break.

Colorado enters Saturday on a six-match unbeaten streak at home with a +10-goal differential in that span. The Rapids have also won six out of their last seven MLS matches, vaulting up into their current spot in the top half of the Conference standings.

Most recently for Colorado was a convincing victory at home over St. Louis CITY SC. The Rapids exploded for four goals from four different goalscorers. Kévin Cabral, Cole Bassett, Jonathan Lewis, and Darren Yapi all found the back of the net to secure the season-sweep of St. Louis. In addition to having four separate players on the scoresheet, the Rapids had eight different players record an assist. Bassett, Cabral, Lewis, Conor Ronan, Omir Fernandez, Rafael Navarro, Calvin Harris, and Jasper Löffelsend contributed to the victory to extend the club's great run of form as of late.

New York is on an unbeaten streak of their own, posting a 1-0-4 record over their last five matches. This will be their second consecutive match on the road after playing in Philadelphia last weekend. The two sides held each other to a 0-0 draw, with Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel recording six saves and the clean sheet in his first game action since returning to the club from international duty at Copa América with Paraguay.

Both clubs will be without some key players within the midfield, with Emil Forsberg for New York and Djordje Mihailovic for Colorado unable to participate in Saturday's match. Forsberg was recently put on the injury list and Mihailovic is with United States National Team for their upcoming appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

While the Rapids will be without their top player in terms of goal contributions on the year with 19, Bassett has filled into that central attacking midfield role nicely. The 22-year-old recorded a goal and an assist on Sunday against St. Louis, setting his single-season career high for goals with seven on the year.

Saturday will be a battle between former allies, with both Fernandez and head coach Chris Armas having fresh ties with the New York club. Fernandez got his start with the Red Bulls, joining their academy at 12 years old and coming up through their system. The midfielder played five seasons with the club, logging 15 goals and 13 assists in over 5000 minutes of play in MLS. He will potentially share the pitch with former teammates in Andres Reyes, Kyle Duncan, Cory Burke, Lewis Morgan, Elias Manoel, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Dante Vanzeir, Julian Hall, Cameron Harper, Wiki Carmona, Carlos Coronel, Ronald Donkor, Ryan Meara, and Daniel Edelman.

Armas will be facing New York having served as both head and assistant coach with the club for over five years. As the boss, Armas posted a 33-27-11 record, aiding the club to their third Supporters' Shield. There are still players on the current Red Bulls roster that will be familiar to Armas from his time with the organization, including Duncan, Nealis, and Meara.

