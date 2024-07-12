Earthquakes to Host Watch Party on Sunday for 2024 Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 Finals at PayPal Park
July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host a free watch party Sunday at PayPal Park for both the 2024 Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 final matches.
Both games will air live on the PayPal Park screen, as fans are invited to spend their Summer of Soccer Sunday with us in the Epicenter. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. PT ahead of the first final, when Spain faces England in the European Championship at noon. The Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia will air at 5 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at PayPal Park during the matches at our lineup of food trucks as well as at The Largest Outdoor Bar in North America. Fans can play pickup soccer at the Kaiser Permanente Thrive Court mini-pitch, while other lawn games, activities and giveaways will be available at the Epicenter.
In between the matches on the big screen, Earthquakes midfielder Jack Skahan will be a special guest on KTVU FOX 2's talk show "Like It Or Not" with host James Torrez.
With San Jose in the midst of an unprecedented three-year run as the epicenter of Northern California soccer - both domestically with the Earthquakes and Bay FC, as well as internationally with both Copa América and the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the South Bay - there has been no shortage of the beautiful game for fans to experience and enjoy this summer.
RSVP via this link: https://www.sjearthquakes.com/fans/eurosandcopa
