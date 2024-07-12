Nashville SC Wraps up Road Trip Series against D.C. United

July 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Key Storylines

History repeating itself- The last time Nashville SC and D.C. United went head-to-head the Boys in Gold walked with all three points. In fact, D.C. United has never won a match against Nashville SC.

Playing nice- Lucas Bartlett, Aaron Herrera, and Mateusz Klich will have to play nice in their next match against the Boys in Gold. The trio of D.C. players are all just one caution away from a suspension or fine. Two starters make up the trio and a suspension or fine on Saturday could result in a drop in momentum during the match.

It's a drought- C. United has not won a match since May and have kept a clean sheet in 6 matches. The Boys in Gold will be looking to take advantage of D.C. United's poor run of form and bring three points home from the nation's capital.

Playing in Paris- Nashville SC captain Walker Zimmerman has been called up to the roster competing in Paris, making him one of 14 MLS players who were called up to play. The men's soccer tournament begins July 24th, just seven days before Leagues Cup.

-Opposition Player to Watch

Jacob Murrell- Murrell is a fresh pair of legs for D.C. United. He was drafted 7th overall in the 2024 MLS Superdraft. The former Georgetown University player is at the beginning of his three- year contract as he's competing in his first season at the MLS level, having already played 19 matches this season. In his last match against Orlando City SC, he had a passing percentage of 83.3. The 20-year-old forward will be pivotal in D.C. United's performance.

Nashville SC vs. D.C United

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 26

Saturday, July 13 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Audi Field | Washington D.C.

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

Match Page | Match Stream | Watch Party

