Moose Shut out by Milwaukee

February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (18-26-1-1) took on the Milwaukee Admirals (33-10-1-0) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 shootout win over Calgary on Wednesday.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the first with a goal from Phil Tomasino. The forward grabbed the puck and skated across the line where he found a patch of open space and blistered a quick shot past Thomas Milic. The goal was the lone scoring play of the first stanza. Milic finished the period with five saves, while Yaroslav Askarov stopped all five attempts he faced.

Neither side was able to find twine in the middle frame. Both clubs were granted a single brief chance on the power play, but Milic and Askarov respectfully snagged every bit of rubber that came their way. Parker Ford led all skaters with three shots on goal through 40 minutes of play. Manitoba was outshot by a count of 14-6 in the stanza and trailed 1-0 heading into the final period of play.

Milwaukee struck 5:33 into the third frame with a tally from Tye Felhaber. Kevin Wall pulled the puck wide around a Moose defender and sent a backhand feed to Felhaber in front, who beat Milic from the top of the crease. The Admirals converted late with a power play goal from Tomasino for his second marker of the contest. Milwaukee converted one final time with a late breakaway goal from Felhaber for his second of the frame. The horn sounded shortly after to call an end to regulation as the Moose fell 4-0. Milic was tagged with the loss and ended with 26 saves, while Askarov recorded the shutout victory on the strength of 14 stops.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Simon Lundmark (Click for full interview)

"I think we came out very strong in the first. We were pretty much all over them and should have had one or two goals. But then I think in the second period we didn't get any momentum and got longer in our shifts, which kinda hurt. We weren't able to come back to how we started."

Statbook

Parker Ford and Kyle Capobianco led the Moose with three shots each

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Monday, Feb. 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's Super Hero Day and Marvel's Thor will be in attendance for the contest.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

