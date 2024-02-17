Canucks Announce Details to Family Day Game

The Abbotsford Canucks today announced details on Monday's Family Day Game, presented by Canadian Tire, in support of Jumpstart.

For Abbotsford Canucks fans, this coming Monday will be a special day on the calendar as the team welcomes the Calgary Wranglers for a midday game in celebration of Family Day. The team looks forward to loud and proud fans as a source of energy to push them past their Alberta rivals.

Monday's game has early doors at 12:00p.m. and a 2:00p.m. start time, so expect families to be out in full force, supporting the Canucks and living up to the saying, "Proudly Abbotsford."

With six games remaining against their division rivals, Monday's matchup is one of significant importance as the team battles for playoff positioning with 27 games to play. Vasily Podkolzin has displayed some strong play against the Wranglers this season, racking up six points (3-3-6) across the first six matchups. Look for the Moscow native to make an impact on the ice come Monday afternoon.

Ahead of puck drop, there will be a Canucks inflatable, games, and music on the plaza. Make your way inside the arena, and you will find airbrush tattoo stations in Section 101, as well as a bouncy castle for the little ones in Section 113! Throughout the game, there will be a number of fun activations that are sure to excite all members of the family. Look for our Family Day Photo Booth and a colouring station in Section 101, as well as Thor, Elsa, Spiderman, and Ariel walking around the concourse!

There's no better way to spend Family Day than with the Abbotsford Canucks, so make your way down to the Abbotsford Centre on February 19th!

Second Half Community and Fan Engagement Nights:

February 17 Flaunt your Flannel Night vs Calgary Wranglers

February 19 Family Day vs Calgary Wranglers

February 28 First Nations Night vs Colorado Eagles

March 16 Top Dogs vs Henderson Silver Knights, presented by PetValu

April 6 Community Heroes Night vs Coachella Valle Firebirds, presented by BCLC

April 19 Fan Appreciation Weekend vs Calgary Wranglers

