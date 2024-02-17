Reign Win Over Roadrunners, 8-1
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Steven Santini scored his first goals of the season and completed his first career hat trick as the Ontario Reign (23-18-3-2) earned their highest-scoring win of the season Friday night in an 8-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (28-15-2-1) at the Tucson Convention Center.
Thirteen different skaters recorded at least one point for the Reign, while six registered multi-point games, including TJ Tynan and Jacob Moverare who each tallied three assists. Erik Portillo made 23 saves and earned his 12th victory of the season.
Date: February 16, 2024
Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 4 2 2 8
TUC 0 0 1 1
Shots PP
ONT 30 1/2
TUC 33 0/2
Three Stars -
1. Steven Santini (ONT)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Erik Portilio (ONT)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Dylan Wells
Next Game: Saturday, February 17 at Tucson Roadrunners | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center
