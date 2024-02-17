Reign Win Over Roadrunners, 8-1

Storyline: Steven Santini scored his first goals of the season and completed his first career hat trick as the Ontario Reign (23-18-3-2) earned their highest-scoring win of the season Friday night in an 8-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (28-15-2-1) at the Tucson Convention Center.

Thirteen different skaters recorded at least one point for the Reign, while six registered multi-point games, including TJ Tynan and Jacob Moverare who each tallied three assists. Erik Portillo made 23 saves and earned his 12th victory of the season.

Date: February 16, 2024

Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 4 2 2 8

TUC 0 0 1 1

Shots PP

ONT 30 1/2

TUC 33 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Steven Santini (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Erik Portilio (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Dylan Wells

