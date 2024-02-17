Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars

February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (17-26-1-2; 37 pts.) at Texas Stars (23-17-3-2; 51 pts.)

The Iowa Wild close out a weekend set against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 28-36-8-3 (13-21-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-15-5-1 at Texas)

LAST TIME: Iowa overcame a two-goal third period deficit with three goals in the final frame but lost 6-4 to Texas on Friday night... Adam Beckman scored twice for the Wild while Steven Fogarty and Sammy Walker also found the score sheet

2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA

TEAM NOTES

THREE-GOAL THIRD: Iowa scored three goals in the third period for the fifth time this season on Friday... The Wild had previously scored three goals in a period eight other times

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS: Iowa has not lost back-to-back games at Texas since Feb. 27 and Mar. 30, 2021... The Wild have not lost back-to-back games in regulation when visiting the Stars since the 2019-20 season

DISCIPLINED HOCKEY: Iowa has taken just one penalty in each of the last two games against Texas... The Wild are averaging just two power plays allowed per game to the Stars during the season series

SHOOTERS SHOOT: Iowa's 20-shot third period on Friday night tied the team's season high for a single period (Dec. 20 at Milwaukee, first period)

SAMMY WALKER

Sammy Walker extended his point streak to three games on Friday (4-1=5)

Walker's best four-game stretch (5-2=7) came from Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2023

SEASON SERIES

Adam Beckman leads Iowa with six goals against Texas this season

Nic Petan (0-6=6) also owns six points against the Stars

The Stars have converted on 5-of-10 power plays

Neither team has taken more than four minors in a single game

MATTHEW MURRAY

Texas goaltender Matthew Murray improved to 7-3-0 in his career against Iowa with a win on Friday

Murray trails Landon Bow (8-2-1) for the most wins by a Stars goaltender against the Wild

Murray owns a career 1.77 GAA and a 0.944 SV% against Iowa

Murray's SV% leads all goaltenders with five starts or more against Iowa and his GAA trails only Jussi Rynnas (1.60)

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.