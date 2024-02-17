Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (17-26-1-2; 37 pts.) at Texas Stars (23-17-3-2; 51 pts.)
The Iowa Wild close out a weekend set against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday at 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 28-36-8-3 (13-21-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-15-5-1 at Texas)
LAST TIME: Iowa overcame a two-goal third period deficit with three goals in the final frame but lost 6-4 to Texas on Friday night... Adam Beckman scored twice for the Wild while Steven Fogarty and Sammy Walker also found the score sheet
2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA
TEAM NOTES
THREE-GOAL THIRD: Iowa scored three goals in the third period for the fifth time this season on Friday... The Wild had previously scored three goals in a period eight other times
DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS: Iowa has not lost back-to-back games at Texas since Feb. 27 and Mar. 30, 2021... The Wild have not lost back-to-back games in regulation when visiting the Stars since the 2019-20 season
DISCIPLINED HOCKEY: Iowa has taken just one penalty in each of the last two games against Texas... The Wild are averaging just two power plays allowed per game to the Stars during the season series
SHOOTERS SHOOT: Iowa's 20-shot third period on Friday night tied the team's season high for a single period (Dec. 20 at Milwaukee, first period)
SAMMY WALKER
Sammy Walker extended his point streak to three games on Friday (4-1=5)
Walker's best four-game stretch (5-2=7) came from Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2023
SEASON SERIES
Adam Beckman leads Iowa with six goals against Texas this season
Nic Petan (0-6=6) also owns six points against the Stars
The Stars have converted on 5-of-10 power plays
Neither team has taken more than four minors in a single game
MATTHEW MURRAY
Texas goaltender Matthew Murray improved to 7-3-0 in his career against Iowa with a win on Friday
Murray trails Landon Bow (8-2-1) for the most wins by a Stars goaltender against the Wild
Murray owns a career 1.77 GAA and a 0.944 SV% against Iowa
Murray's SV% leads all goaltenders with five starts or more against Iowa and his GAA trails only Jussi Rynnas (1.60)
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2024
- IceHogs Wrap up Homestand with Saturday Night Showdown vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #47: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack on Star Wars Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Fall to Iowa Wild 5-4 in Overtime Thriller on Saturday Night From Des Moines, IA - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners, 8-1 - Ontario Reign
- Jaxson Stauber Makes History as First AHL Goaltender to Score and Record Shutout in Same Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Mersch Leads Amerks to 5-3 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.