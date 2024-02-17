Game Day: Wranglers Clash with Canucks

The Wranglers head to Abbotsford to face the Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday night.

Calgary is tied for third place in the Pacific Division with a 25-16-3-2 record (55 Pts.) and are coming off a shootout setback in their previous game against Manitoba.

Dustin Wolf and Cole Schwindt were assigned to the Wranglers on Feb.16 which should provide a boost for the group heading into tonight's tilt.

Puck drop: 8pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Feb. 17, 2024 8:00pm @ Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre

Feb. 19, 2024 3:00pm @ Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Canucks have faced each other six times so far this season, with Calgary taking the most recent meeting 5-0 on Dec.29, 2023.

Calgary has the edge in the season series with four wins in six games. (4-2)

With 55 points, the Wranglers are four points up on the Canucks, who sit tied for fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 23-16-3-2 record, which means these next two games have big implications in the standings for both clubs.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones

Keep your eye on Ben Jones tonight.

Jones notched his team-leading 15th goal of the season in his last game against Manitoba and is second in scoring on the Wranglers with 31 points (15g,16a) in 46 games.

In six games against the Canucks, Jones has notched a pair of goals and added two assists.

ONE TIMERS:

(F) Dryden Hunt was recalled by the Flames on Feb.16

(G) Dustin Wolf was assigned to the Wranglers from the Flames on Feb.16

(F) Cole Schwindt was assigned to the Wranglers from the Flames on Feb.16

(G) Connor Murphy picked up his first career AHL win against Manitoba on Feb.13

