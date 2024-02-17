Late Push by Hogs Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Griffins
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs dropped their final game in a nine-game homestand, 3-2 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Goals from Rem Pitlick and Brett Seney, as well as 33 saves from Drew Commesso, kept Rockford in the game. Two goals from Amadeus Lombardi and Austin Czarnik put Grand Rapids ahead late in the third period.
The Griffins snagged an early 1-0 lead in the first frame when Simon Edvinsson fired a shot from the blue line that bounced through traffic in front of the net, and Tim Gettinger tipped the skittering puck over Rockford goaltender Commesso's right pad from the low slot (3:18).
Evening the score 1-1 with less than two minutes left in the first period, Pitlick netted his first goal as an IceHog. As Cole Guttman and Seney skated into the Griffins' zone 2-on-1, Seney dropped Guttman's pass from the right circle back to the slot where Pitlick buried a wrister past Grand Rapids netminder Michael Hutchinson (18:25).
Neither team scored through the second period as Commesso and Michael Hutchinson defended their creases well.
In the third period, Grand Rapids took the lead with a goal scored by Amadeus Lombardi (7:40). Shortly after, Taro Hirose tipped a shot into the net from William Wallinder's shot at the blue line to take a 3-1 lead (10:55).
Seney cut into the lead with a breakaway goal on a lead pass from Wyatt Kaiser in Rockford's defensive end. Seney sent a wrist shot past Hutchinson's blocker to put Rockford within one goal (13:19).
With under three minutes left to play in regulation, Rockford pulled Commesso from the net. The IceHogs managed to get multiple shots on net, but were unsuccessful in scoring the game-tying goal.
Rockford travels to Well Fargo Arena on Monday, Feb. 19 to face off against the Iowa Wild in their first road game since Jan. 26th. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. CST.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2024
- Gulls Fall to Knights - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights' 2-1 Road Victory Completes Sweep of Gulls in Season Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Knocks off First Place Firebirds, 5-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Sogaard Stops 27 Shots As Belleville Sens Pick Up 4-3 Win In Utica - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- SRO Sellout Packs PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Beckman Posts Two Points in 3-2 Defeat to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Late Push by Hogs Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Tip Monsters 4-3 in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Sweep Wild in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Pittston Tomatoes Rack Up Six Goals In Win Over Rocket - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Berard Scores Overtime Winner as Wolf Pack Edge Islanders 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Lose Close Contest to Senators, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Defeat Phantoms, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Best Marlies in 3-2 OT Win - Hershey Bears
- Moose Shut out by Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Late Goal Earns Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Ellis Shines, Bolduc Tallies 1st OT Winner for T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Make It Sweet 16 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morning Skate Report: February 17, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day: Wranglers Clash with Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Maier Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Blade Jenkins to One-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Announce Details to Family Day Game - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Wrap up Homestand with Saturday Night Showdown vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #47: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack on Star Wars Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Fall to Iowa Wild 5-4 in Overtime Thriller on Saturday Night From Des Moines, IA - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners, 8-1 - Ontario Reign
- Jaxson Stauber Makes History as First AHL Goaltender to Score and Record Shutout in Same Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Mersch Leads Amerks to 5-3 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Late Push by Hogs Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Griffins
- IceHogs Wrap up Homestand with Saturday Night Showdown vs. Griffins
- Jaxson Stauber Makes History as First AHL Goaltender to Score and Record Shutout in Same Game
- Jaxson Stauber Makes History with Goalie Goal and Shutout
- Friday Night Bout Features Hogs and Wolves