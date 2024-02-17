Comets Lose Close Contest to Senators, 3-2
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The Adirondack Bank Center was jam packed as the Utica Comets took to the ice on Saturday night in their battle with the Belleville Senators. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot within the North Division of the Eastern Conference making Saturday night's affair one that could have playoff implications in the coming months. With the Comets losing their previous two games, there was no doubt they wanted to get back to the winning side of things against a team that was above them in the standings. While the game was tied heading into the final period of regulation, the Comets allowed two quick goals to the Senators which proved to be the difference as Utica dropped the contest 3-2.
After a scoreless opening period, it was Utica that struck first after Brian Halonen deflected a puck passed Mads Sogaard at 10:19. The goal was his 12th of the season and it was assisted by Justin Dowling and Santeri Hatakka. The Senators punched back and tied the game after Egor Sokolov scored a powerplay goal at 16:33 by slipping the puck through a sprawling Isaac Poulter. The period ended with each team scoring to make it a 1-1 game.
During the third period, the Comets allowed two quick goals by the Senators after Angus Crookshank deflected a wrist shot through traffic and into the Comets goal at 3:39. It only took 36 second later for the Senators to score against after Zack Ostapchuk scored on a rebound at 4:15. Those goals put the Comets down 3-1. They did receive another goal by Halonen after he blasted a shot under the crossbar after a cross ice pass from Dowling at 13:14. While the Comets only trailed by one, they couldn't find a way to tie the contest and ultimately lost, 3-2.
The Comets are back at home Friday, February 23rd against the Syracuse Crunch for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are available for both home games inside the Adirondack Bank Center.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
