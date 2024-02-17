Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 4 p.m.

(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears continue their five-game road trip with the first of three games north of the border, as Hershey takes on the Toronto Marlies this afternoon.

Hershey Bears (37-9-0-2) at Toronto Marlies (21-16-6-2)

February 17, 2024 | 4 p.m. | Game 49 | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Referees: Mike Sullivan (47), Jack Young (24)

Linespersons: Anthony Lapointe (58), Nick Arcan (22)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears have been idle since taking on the Springfield Thunderbirds last Saturday at MassMutual Center. Despite establishing a 1-0 lead thanks to Garrett Roe's sixth of the season at 14:02 of the first period, the Bears conceded four straight goals to Springfield before Jake Massie scored a shorthanded marker at 17:42 of the second period. After the Thunderbirds went ahead 5-2 in the third period, Alex Limoges netted a power-play goal for Hershey at 13:30, but Springfield collected an empty-net goal at 19:11. The Marlies played last night at Belleville, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead by the end of the second period. After Belleville's Angus Crookshank tied the game at 8:08 of the third period, Kieffer Bellows scored just over two minutes later at 10:24 to lift Toronto to a 4-3 win. Goalie Luke Cavallin made 33 saves to secure his first AHL victory for the Marlies.

MIGHTY MAC:

Bears captain Dylan McIlrath is expected to play in the 600th game of his AHL career today. The 12th-year pro is in his third season with the Chocolate and White and is under NHL contract with the Washington Capitals through the 2024-25 campaign. In his three seasons with Hershey, nobody has skated in more games (173) or accrued more time in the penalty box (257 PIMs) than McIlrath. The defenseman is also six assists away from his 100th professional assist, and nine helpers away from his 100th in the AHL.

KEEPING THE PACE:

Through the first 48 games of the 2023-24 regular season, the Bears' record of 37-9-0-2 is identical to that of the 2009-10 Bears team at the same point. The 2009-10 Bears own the franchise record for the fastest 40 wins, earned in 51 games (40-9-0-2); Hershey must win each of its next three games in Canada to equal the franchise record. Earlier this season, the current Bears team shattered the club mark for fastest 30 wins, reaching the plateau in 39 games. This season's team is playing a 72-game schedule, while the 2009-10 squad benefitted from an 80-game regular season, culminating in a league-record 60 wins. The AHL record for most wins in a 72-game schedule was established last season, when the Calgary Wranglers earned 51 victories; Hershey must win 14 or more of its final 24 games to equal or surpass that figure.

TOPPING TORONTO:

Hershey topped the Marlies in a 4-3 overtime victory on Jan. 28, in which Joe Snively scored the game-winning goal with only two seconds left on the clock in the sudden-death frame. Hershey has won its last three meetings with Toronto dating back to the 2022-23 season. The Marlies are tied for the league lead with 3.60 goals per game.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey leads the AHL with a penalty kill that has gone 148-for-169 (87.6%)...The Bears are tied for the league lead with 12 wins on the road when leading after the second period...Joe Snively has a four-game assist streak (5a); his 13 assists since Jan. 1 are the most by any Eastern Conference player and are tied for the third-most in the AHL, and his 40 points overall this season are currently tied for 10th in league scoring...Hershey allowed a season-low 13 shots in its 3-1 win over Providence last Friday...Hunter Shepard's next win will be his 20th of the season, matching his previous AHL career-high set last season...Pierrick Dubé ranks second in the AHL with 24 goals...Hershey is 10-2-0-1 on the road this season when not allowing a power-play goal.

ON THIS DATE:

Feb. 17, 1954 - With the Bears trailing the Buffalo Bisons 2-1 in the second period and goaltender Gordon "Red" Henry sustaining an eye injury that required hospitalization, longtime Bears trainer William "Scotty" Alexander donned the pads and entered the game for Hershey at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium. Alexander yielded four goals as the Bears were downed 6-2, but the emergency goaltender set a club record as the oldest player to skate in a game for Hershey at 45 years, two months, and 30 days.

