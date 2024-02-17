Gulls Fall to Knights

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 2-1 game to the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record now stands at 18-20-7-0.

Tyson Hinds netted his second goal of the season at 4:47 in the third.

Pavol Regenda extended his career-long assist streak to five games with his 10th helper of the season. He has 0-6=6 points in that span.

Drew Helleson tallied his eighth assist of the season, his second in the last three games.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 19-of-21 shots.

The San Diego Gulls will head north on Tuesday to face the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena (6:30 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Tyson Hinds

On the difference between Wednesday's game and tonight:

We played pretty poorly Wednesday, so the guys knew we had to come out. Huge crowd too, so we had to give everything. Not the outcome we wanted, but we played hard, we battled. We didn't get the result we wanted.

On what they can learn from tonight's contest:

Big games coming up. That was a big game too, so we just need to play like it's the playoffs. We really want to make the playoffs, so we need to play like this every night. Hopefully, the score is going to be different next game and the games after that if we keep playing like that.

On his goal and his game tonight:

I try to approach every game the same way. Some games go good, some games a little bit tougher, but I think the team overall played with intensity. We had a lot of guys in front of the net. I was grateful that three guys were crashing the net every time, so point shots were really dangerous. We need to stay like that for the next couple games too.

Center Andrew Agozzino

On tonight's game and the team's rebound from Wednesday:

That's one of those games that you play well enough to win, but unfortunately, we didn't. Obviously, a much better effort than on Wednesday night. But it definitely stings because we played so well, and it was a game that we should have won.

On the game going either way:

They were pretty stingy, but we still did generate a good number of quality chances. Obviously, their goalie made some saves. We missed a couple that we probably would've wanted. The power play we had a lot of chances, it was good despite not scoring. So, it's one of those nights where unfortunately we just didn't get that one we needed.

On building off this game moving forward:

I think you just look at the response from Wednesday night to tonight, and the big difference of how well we played and know that that's how we have to play moving forward.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the team's response after last game:

I thought that was a very competitive effort from us. I thought that right from the beginning the intensity was consistent throughout the game and it led to zone time. It led to shot generation. It led to chances, second chances. We were around their net a lot, posts. It was a competitive game, and it was unfortunate that it didn't fall for us.

On the challenge of facing a desperate team like Henderson:

I think we're also desperate. I think that feeling would be matched. I don't think that would be something new. Some games where you're going to play real well and score a lot, and some games you're going to have to be real patient with it and be real stingy because the puck doesn't fall. Today, it was one of the games where it didn't fall. Unfortunately, they were able to put two in on us. It obviously becomes the difference in the game. So, the intensity, that part of the game, our competitiveness, that is something we will want to keep and build on against Bakersfield.

On how the team battles through a game like tonight:

When you airball as bad as we did against San Jose, so many pieces were off. That sometimes it takes a little bit to rebuild your game and to be able to find it. If you score real early in the games, then those can get lopsided in a hurry. The big thing for us is that the ingredients for our success were more apparent today and from there we just have to keep staying patient with our process and keep staying hungry to find the reward at the end.

On Tyson Hinds:

Great timely goal. The shift after they scored, they certainly had some momentum from their power play. It was a big-time play. We had great traffic on that play, but I thought that he was skating well. He was quick to close all over the ice. I thought that he had a very solid game.

On the upcoming game against Bakersfield:

We'll be excited to see a new opponent. (Going) to a new arena for the first time for me. We know how well they're playing. The biggest thing for us is how much of this game can we sustain and keep building on and keep learning and keep getting better because we have another great opportunity against Bakersfield.

