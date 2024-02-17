Morning Skate Report: February 17, 2024

SAN DIEGO, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the San Diego Gulls in a single-game contest at Pechanga Arena. The Knights are 3-0-0 against the Gulls this season, and look to bounce back after a frustrating loss last weekend to the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

THE CAVALRY HAVE ARRIVED

The Silver Knights have had some reinforcements sent their way from Vegas ahead of this weekend's games. Forward Brendan Brisson and defenseman Kaedan Korczak make their return to the Henderson lineup after playing seven and 26 NHL games, respectively. The Silver Knights are also bolstered by defenseman Tobias Björnfot, who joins the team on a long-term conditioning loan.

But despite the excitement of their NHL experience, all focus remains on the AHL Pacific Division standings.

"We have some important games right now," said Brisson after Saturday's morning skate. "We need to get these points, so we have to be ready to play today and tomorrow. Put some wins together here and keep climbing in the standings."

"It's a rotating cast of characters [on the power play], but anyone can play in those positions. It's about opportunity. Guys have been coming in, filling spots, and doing a great job. So we want to continue to hopefully score on the power-play no matter who's on the unit. This will be a good test for us, they've been good on the PK."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Andrew Agozzino leads the Gulls this season with 37 points (12G, 25A) in 44 games played. He heads into tonight's matchup just one game removed from a 10-game point streak, scoring 11 points (4G, 7A) over that stretch. Agozzino has also been instrumental to the Gulls on the power play. He leads the team with seven power-play goals, standing top-15 in the AHL.

San Diego has split starts between rookie goaltenders Tomas Suchanek and Calle Clang. Clang has started 20 games for the Gulls, while Suchanek has started 15. Clang averages 3.27 goals against with a .892 save percentage. Suchanek has averaged 2.25 with a .930 save percentage. Suchanek has also earned two shutouts this season.

Forward Pavol Regenda leads the Gulls in goals scored, tallying 15 in 31 games. Although he heads into tonight's matchup on a six-game goal drought, he has notched five points over that span, including a two-assist game in San Diego's 7-4 victory over the Calgary Wranglers on February 10.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

