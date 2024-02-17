Maier Recalled from Reading
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the ECHL Reading Royals.
Maier, 23, has appeared in 26 games for the Royals this season where he has gone 8-12-3-2, 3.34, .892. He recently landed his first career professional shutout in a February 3 victory against the Adirondack Thunder.
Maier has played in one game with the Phantoms this season when his 29 saves performance led the way to a 4-1 victory at the first-place Hershey Bears on November 12, 2023. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native is 6-2-2, 2.66 GAA .896 save percentage in ten career games for the Phantoms over his two-year professional career. With the Royals in two seasons, Maier is 20-20-6, 3.12, .892 in 50 total games.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action tonight at PPL Center against the Syracuse Crunch, AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tonight's game includes a Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 2,000 kids presented by Velaspan and Service Electric.
UPCOMING
Saturday, February 17 (7:05) - Syracuse at Lehigh Valley - meLVin Youth Jerseys presented by Velaspan and Service Electric
Wednesday, February 21 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday, February 24 (4:00) - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte
Sunday, February 25 (1:00) - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte
Friday, March 1 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley at Utica
Saturday, March 2 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Hockey is for Everyone, SNHL ft. DJ Brad Scott
Sunday, March 3 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears- meLVin's Birthday, Post-game skate with players, Faith Night
