Maier Recalled from Reading

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Nolan Maier

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the ECHL Reading Royals.

Maier, 23, has appeared in 26 games for the Royals this season where he has gone 8-12-3-2, 3.34, .892. He recently landed his first career professional shutout in a February 3 victory against the Adirondack Thunder.

Maier has played in one game with the Phantoms this season when his 29 saves performance led the way to a 4-1 victory at the first-place Hershey Bears on November 12, 2023. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native is 6-2-2, 2.66 GAA .896 save percentage in ten career games for the Phantoms over his two-year professional career. With the Royals in two seasons, Maier is 20-20-6, 3.12, .892 in 50 total games.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action tonight at PPL Center against the Syracuse Crunch, AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tonight's game includes a Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 2,000 kids presented by Velaspan and Service Electric.

