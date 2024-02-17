Wolves Tip Monsters 4-3 in Shootout
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-Playing their first game on home ice since Jan. 28, the Chicago Wolves defeated the Cleveland Monsters 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Chris Terry scored the game-winner in the shootout while Rocco Grimaldi had two goals and Cavan Fitzgerald also tallied in regulation to help the Wolves snap a five-game losing skid and capture the first of back-to-back games against Cleveland.
Grimaldi's highlight-reel goal midway through the opening period put the Wolves out in front. While killing a penalty, Grimaldi wheeled into the Monsters zone, did a spin-o-rama move around a defender and fired a backhander that beat Cleveland goaltender Pavel Cajan to the stick side. The goal was assisted by Cory Conacher and Ronan Seeley.
With Cleveland still on the power play, Hunter McKown knotted it at 1-1 just 49 seconds later.
After a scoreless second, Fitzgerald gave the Wolves the lead midway through the third when the defenseman's blast from the point found its way through traffic and past Cajan to the glove side. Tory Dello and Ryan Wagner earned assists on Fitzgerald's sixth goal of the season.
Grimaldi struck again just over a minute later when the veteran forward broke in on a two-on-one with Terry, took a feed from the Wolves captain and a rifled a one-timer by Cajan's stick. Terry had the lone assist on Grimaldi's team-leading 24th goal of the season.
Cleveland roared back on goals by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Corson Ceulemans to tie it at 3-3.
Terry netted the winner in the shootout while Wolves goaltender Adam Scheel stopped all three Cleveland attempts.
Scheel (29 saves) earned the win for the Wolves while Cajan (39 saves) suffered the loss for the Monsters.
The Wolves improved to 17-23-3-2 on the season while Cleveland fell to 29-16-2-1.
Next up: The Wolves host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
Media interested in covering the 2023-24 Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
