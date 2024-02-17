IceHogs Wrap up Homestand with Saturday Night Showdown vs. Griffins

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Tonight concludes a nine-game homestand for the Rockford IceHogs as they prepare to face the Grand Rapids Griffins for the seventh time this season. The Hogs have won three straight games and have picked up points in six straight.

Last night, Jaxson Stauber made history as the first-ever AHL goaltender to record a goal and record a shutout in the same game during a 4-0 blanking of the Chicago Wolves. NolanAllan, Colton Dach, and Jackson Cates provided the other goals for Rockford.

Grand Rapids has dropped each of its last three games in extra time. The Griffins have now picked up points in 11 consecutive contests and are riding the second-longest active point streak in the AHL behind the Milwaukee Admirals' 15-game win streak.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 19-19-5-2, 45 points (4th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 21-15-5-3, 50 points (3rd, Central Division)

Last Game vs. Grand Rapids: 3-2 Shootout Loss (Feb. 9)

The Griffins bested the Hogs 3-2 in a shootout when the two teams last met on Feb. 2 at the BMO Center. Austin Czarnik was the only player to score in the shootout. The Hogs battled back in the third period to tie the game with 1:36 left in regulation and force overtime with a goal from Mike Hardman.

Last Game: 4-0 Win vs. Chicago (Feb. 16)

Jaxson Stauber stole the show with a historic performance for Rockford in net, becoming just the second IceHogs goaltender in the team's AHL era to record a goalie goal. His 24-save shutout was also the first of his professional career.

The Hogs opened the scoring with goals from rookies Nolan Allan and Colton Dach in the first period. Jackson Cates added another insurance tally in the third before Stauber found the back of the net.

The game's 68 combined penalty minutes were the most in an IceHogs game this season. Rockford finished 1-for-7 on the power play while holding Chicago to an 0-for-4 effort.

Stauber Makes History

Jaxson Stauber became the first-ever AHL goaltender to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game when he blanked Chicago with 24 saves and hit the back of an empty net with a minute left in regulation last night. Stauber became just the 23rd AHL goaltender to score a goal, joining his father Robb on the list. Robb scored a goalie goal with the Rochester Americans in the 1995-96 season. Stauber is also just the second Rockford goaltender in the IceHogs' AHL era to score a goal. Collin Delia recorded a goal for the Hogs on Dec. 17, 2021 against the Texas Stars.

Homestand Comes to a Close

Tonight vs. Grand Rapids is the ninth game in a nine-game homestand for the IceHogs, their longest home stretch of the season. All nine contests between Jan. 27 against Manitoba and tonight have been played at the BMO Center where the Hogs are10-10-3-1 this season. During the stretch, Rockford faced Manitoba (three times), Grand Rapids (twice), Texas (twice), and Chicago (twice). The IceHogs are a combined 10-11-3-1 against those four opponents this season. February is the most home-friendly month that Rockford has on its calendar. Out of 11 total games in the month, nine are at home.

Closing in on 100

David Gust is one score away from 100 professional goals. Now in his seventh professional season, the Orland Park, Illinois native has scored 99 goals through 359 AHL contests and four NHL games with Chicago. 38 of his career goals have come with the IceHogs, and 57 of his scores have come with teams based in Illinois (Chicago Wolves and Blackhawks being the other two teams). Gust is currently on pace for 21 goals this season, which would give him his second-highest career mark. He posted a career-high 26 tucks last season with Rockford and ranked second on the team in goal scoring.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids - SOL - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

66-53-6-5

