Wolf Pack Edge Islanders in Overtime

February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Daylan Kuefler scored his first American Hockey League goal to help earn one standings point on Saturday, as the Bridgeport Islanders (14-26-6-1), AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, came up short in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (25-15-5-0) at Total Mortgage Arena.

Matt Maggio and Kyle MacLean each assisted Kuefler's goal at 12:10 of the third period, which tied the contest at 1-1. It was Kuefler's fourth career AHL game. Jakub Skarek (4-17-5) registered 19 saves on the evening, while the Islanders outshot the Wolf Pack 28-21.

It was a physical and bumpy opening 20 minutes for both Atlantic Division rivals, as 12 penalties were called including a 10-minute misconduct to Hartford's Nick Brouillard. The Islanders had six power-play opportunities, but the Wolf Pack took the lead 5:21 into the game with a shorthanded goal from Turner Elson. Brouillard ripped a one-time shot from the blue line that was redirected past Skarek by Elson. Connor Mackey also received an assist.

After a scoreless second period, the Islanders finally got on the board at 12:10 of the third, scoring the equalizer on a rebound above of the crease. Kuefler fired a shot up and over Dylan Garand's shoulder from the doorstep to tie the game on Bridgeport's 23rd shot. Maggio and MacLean each collected an assist. Maggio now has points in five of his last seven games.

In overtime, Hartford proved victorious when Brett Berard zipped the game-winning goal past Skarek from the top of the left circle, his team-leading 16th goal of the season at the 4:04 mark. Berard extended his point streak to seven games, while the Islanders fell to 7-7 beyond regulation this season.

Bridgeport finished the night 0-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. It was the Islanders' second straight and AHL-leading 25th one-goal result this season.

Next Time Out: The Islanders are back at Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow afternoon for a 3 p.m. puck drop against the Laval Rocket. The first of four meetings between the two clubs can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.