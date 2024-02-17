Sogaard Stops 27 Shots As Belleville Sens Pick Up 4-3 Win In Utica

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were able to shake the bus legs from their overnight travel and earn two points on Saturday night with a 3-2 win over the Utica Comets. Garrett Pilon celebrated his 300th career AHL game with a pair of assists, while Matt Highmore and Cole Reinhardt, playing in their 200th AHL games, each chipped in with a helper.

After a scoreless first period, the Comets took the lead midway through the second when Brian Halonen deflected a point shot past Mads Sogaard. It only took about six minutes for the Sens to answer back, after Highmore found Egor Sokolov open in front with a pass from the left boards, and Sokolov tucked his 13th goal of the season past Isaac Poulter. It was 1-1 after 40 minutes.

Belleville jumped ahead early in the third, by way of an Angus Crookshank deflection and then a Zack Ostapchuk rebound finish, which would turn out to be the game-winner. Halonen would add another later in the period, but Sogaard shut the door the rest of the way.

The Senators will arrive home early Sunday morning and then prepare for a visit from the Hershey Bears on Family Day Monday.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank scored a goal to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, four assists) and added four shots on goal. He's now just one point away from 100 in his AHL career.

#10 Zack Ostapchuk scored his 11th goal of the season and had three shots on goal. He was named the game's first star.

#13 Egor Sokolov tallied his 13th goal of the season and has points in back-to-back games (one goal, one assist)

#15 Matt Highmore played in his 200th career AHL game and had an assist, extending his point streak to three games (three assists).

#21 Max Guenette had an assist and has points in back-to-back games (two assists).

#22 Garrett Pilon played in his 300th AHL game and had two assists to extend his point streak to three games (two goals, four assists).

#23 Cole Reinhardt played in his 200th career AHL game and had an assist in his first game back from a 10-game injury layoff.

#33 Lassi Thomson had an assist.

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 27 of 29 shots he faced and has now won seven of his last eight starts. Tonight's win puts him one back of Filip Gustavsson for the franchise record for most victories by a Belleville Sens goaltender (44).

The Senators were 1/6 on the power play and 3/3 on the ViewTech Window and Door penalty kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens forward Matt Highmore on the win:

"I thought it was a good response. Obviously thought travel last night, but the guys did a really good job at recovering and be ready to come out on time today. It was a big win for us. I think we stuck with our game, got pucks in and were solid defensively, then capitalized on our chances."

Belleville Sens forward Garrett Pilon on the victory:

"I thought we played fast, which is to our team identity. Especially in the first and the third, it generated a lot of chances for us. We have some guys who are playing some really good hockey right now and Sogy backing us up, so it was a good win for us."

Belleville Sens forward Garrett Pilon on preparing for Monday's home matchup with league-leading Hershey:

"It's kind of cliche, but we have to play a full 60 minutes against them. They're a deep hockey team and good goaltending, so I think for us, we need to make sure we're not giving them anything and if they and if they really want something, they'll have to earn it and take it from us."

Full media availabilities are below.

Up Next:

Monday February 19, 2024 vs Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) - 2:00 p.m. ET (Belly's Birthday Bash)

Wednesday February 21, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday February 23, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday February 24, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m.

