Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack on Star Wars Night

February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (14-26-5-1) host the Hartford Wolf Pack (24-15-5-0) in the middle game of a 'three-in-three' series this evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is searching for its second straight win after defeating the Providence Bruins last night, 3-2, on a last-minute goal at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Cole Bardreau scored the game winner with 35.2 seconds remaining, skating to the right post, and tapping home Jeff Kubiak's back-door pass from the left circle. It was Bardreau's 10th goal of the season and his second point of the night. Matt Maggio and Otto Koivula each scored in the first period, while Ken Appleby (6-6-0) made 26 saves. Julien Gauthier recorded two assists.

STAR WARS NIGHT

Tonight is Star Wars Night, featuring a lightsaber giveaway to the first 2,500 fans inside Total Mortgage Arena. Meet your favorite characters from the Star Wars trilogy. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the seventh of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the fourth of five at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-5-0-0 against Hartford overall and still looking for its first victory at home. In their last tilt, Julien Gauthier scored just 39 seconds into his team debut last Friday night at the XL Center, but Hartford responded with four unanswered goals in a 4-1 final.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have lost back-to-back games for just the second time in 2024. Last night, Anton Blidh and Brett Berard both scored in a 5-2 loss to the Laval Rocket at home. Louis Domingue (13-6-2) made 19 saves. Berard has five goals in his last eight games and is tied for fourth among all AHL rookies with 15 goals this season. His 15 goals lead the Wolf Pack. Berard also has a series-leading six points (2g, 4a) in six games against the Islanders. Hartford currently ranks fourth in the Atlantic Division with a three-point cushion on fifth-place Charlotte. Tonight is their first road game since Jan. 27th after finishing a six-game homestand last night.

STREAKING INTO SATURDAY

Otto Koivula enters tonight's contest on a three-game point streak with one goal and two assists over that span. The 25-year-old center recorded his ninth goal of the season late in the first period last night, which tied Travis St. Denis (2016-20) for fifth place on the team's all-time goals list (65). Koivula ranks second on the Islanders in points (27) and assists (18) through 37 appearances this season. He also has a team-leading five points (2g, 3a) against the Wolf Pack.

TIKKANEN TURNING HEADS

Henrik Tikkanen has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last five starts, posting a .959 saves rate over that span. He boasts a .971 save percentage in his last two starts, stopping 68 of 70 total shots. Tikkanen, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, is 4-3-2 through nine AHL starts after making 51 ECHL appearances since the beginning of last season. He has a 2.28 GAA and .928 save percentage in the AHL.

QUICK HITS

Last night's game was Bridgeport's 24th one-goal result this season, most in the AHL... Matt Maggio has three goals in his last six games... Julien Gauthier has three points in his first two games with Bridgeport (1g, 2a)... Cole Bardreau earned his second game-winning goal of the season last night - the only other one was Dec. 22nd at Hartford... The Islanders' home penalty kill (87.1%) ranks second in the league.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (22-18-13): Last: 2-1 SOL vs. Seattle, Tuesday -- Next: Sunday vs. New York Rangers, 3 p.m. ET**

Worcester Railers (21-20-4-2): Last: 4-0 L at Orlando, Thursday -- Next: Monday at Orlando, 12:00 p.m. ET

**2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

