Jaxson Stauber Makes History as First AHL Goaltender to Score and Record Shutout in Same Game

February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
IceHogs goaltender Jaxson Stauber made history on Feb. 16 when he scored a goal and shut out the Chicago Wolves in a 4-0 final at the BMO Center. With the goal and the shutout, Stauber became the first-ever AHL goaltender to accomplish both feats in the same game.
The second year netminder shot the puck from behind his own cage and into the Chicago net with 60 seconds left in the third period, and he stopped all 24 Wolves shots. The shutout was also the first of his professional career.
Jaxson Stauber Becomes First-Ever AHL Goaltender to Score Goal and Record Shutout in Same Game
"It feels good, obviously," smiled a humble Stauber after the game. "It's good to get the shutout and the win, but the guys played great in front of me, and I have to give them a ton of credit."
Jaxson's father, Robb played 62 games as a goaltender in parts of five NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres. In the 1995-96 season, Robb scored a goalie goal of his own for the AHL's Rochester Americans. Robb and Jaxson are the only father-son duo in the AHL to both score goals as goaltenders.
Robb happened to be in the building, driving down to watch Jaxson play that night.
"He drove in for the game, so I'm sure we'll have a good laugh about it, and now I have to get to two [goals]," laughed Jaxson before continuing, "We always work on puck handling. When I get back to Minnesota in the summer, that's all we do is puck handling and skating. It's something that he stressed to me at a young age."
Stauber's goal was just the second-ever scored by an AHL IceHogs goalie. Collin Delia recorded a goal when a puck bounced off his pads and went all the way down the ice and into the net at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas against the Texas Stars on Dec. 17, 2021. Unlike Delia, Stauber was able to shoot the puck down the ice.
"It was a dump in," recalled Stauber. "When you're up 3-0, you have a little leeway. I fielded in cleanly and thought that I had the time to go for it. It's something I think every goalie dreams of, so I decided to take the shot."
After the goal, Chicago produced two more shots on goal that Stauber had to handle amidst the raucous atmosphere of the BMO Center.
"You always want to close those out. They had a couple D-zone draws so I was telling the guys, 'Hey, let's finish this.'"
Stauber is the 23rd AHL goaltender in history to record a goal. A complete list is below.
Goalie Team Date Opponent
Darcy Wakaluk Rochester Americans Dec. 5, 1987 @ Utica
Paul Cohen Springfield Indians Mar. 28, 1992 vs. Rochester
Robb Stauber Rochester Americans Oct. 9, 1995 @ Prince Edward Island
Christian Bronsard Syracuse Crunch Oct. 30, 1999 @ Rochester
Jean-Francois Labbe Hartford Wolf Pack Feb. 5, 2000 @ Quebec
Chris Mason Milwaukee Admirals Oct. 15, 2001 @ Utah
Antero Niittymaki Philadelphia Phantoms Apr. 11, 2004 @ Hershey
Seamus Kotyk Milwaukee Admirals Apr. 17, 2005 @ San Antonio
Drew MacIntyre Manitoba Moose Feb. 20, 2008 @ Chicago
Chris Holt Binghamton Senators Mar. 19, 2010 vs. Rochester
Reto Berra Lake Erie Monsters Jan. 16, 2015 @ Chicago
Jonas Gustavsson Bakersfield Condors Mar. 24, 2017 vs. San Diego
Alex Nedeljkovic Charlotte Checkers Mar. 10, 2018 vs. Hartford
Tristan Jarry W-B/Scranton Penguins Nov. 14, 2018 @ Springfield
Max Lagace Chicago Wolves May 25, 2019 (playoffs) @ San Diego
Collin Delia Rockford IceHogs Dec. 17, 2021 @ Texas
Lukas Dostal San Diego Gulls Mar. 2, 2022 @ Colorado
Joel Hofer Springfield Thunderbirds May 12, 2022 (playoffs) vs. W-B/Scranton
Jesper Wallstedt Iowa Wild Nov. 12, 2022 @ Chicago
Pyotr Kochetkov Chicago Wolves Mar. 3, 2023 @ Manitoba
Strauss Mann Laval Rocket Oct. 18, 2023 vs. Rochester
Alex Nedeljkovic W-B/Scranton Penguins Nov. 17, 2023 @ Providence
Jaxson Stauber Rockford IceHogs Feb. 16, 2024 vs. Chicago
