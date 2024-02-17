Stars Sweep Wild in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed a two-game weekend series sweep over the Iowa Wild with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars skated in front of their ninth sellout crowd of the season on Saturday as 6,778 fans packed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the series finale between Texas and Iowa.

Chase Wheatcroft opened the scoring 3:22 into the contest for Texas after he received a pass across the slot from Mavrik Bourque and snapped a shot past Jesper Wallstedt. Then at 4:05, Adam Beckman tied the game at 1-1 by lifting a backhanded shot over Remi Poirier on a breakaway. Fredrik Karlstrom later tapped in a pass from Matej Blumel behind Wallstedt to put the Stars back on top 2-1 with 18.2 seconds left in the first period.

Logan Stankoven scored the second period's only goal with 1:06 left on the clock. Stankoven's AHL rookie-leading 24th goal of the season came on a one-timer passed out of the corner by Bourque, who now leads the league with 37 assists.

The third period saw Nic Petan cut the Stars' lead to 3-2 with 2:36 elapsed when his slap shot from the left point glanced off a Stars' defender, hit the right post and bounced in.

In goal for Texas, Poirier improved to 13-8-3 on the season after turning aside 24 of the 26 shots he faced. For Iowa, Wallstedt was handed a second straight loss to fall to 14-13-0 on the campaign after surrendering three goals on 29 shots.

The Stars hit the road next for three more games away from home, beginning on Wednesday with a 6:00 p.m. face-off against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena.

