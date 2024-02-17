Game #47: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign

Game #47: Tucson Roadrunners (28-15-2-1) vs. Ontario Reign (23-18-3-2)

Time Saturday, February 17, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #44 Justin Kea, #27 Jackson Kozari

Linespersons: #48 Jake Herzog, #32 Robert Fay

The Tucson Roadrunners enter game two of the weekend series against the Ontario Reign, looking to even the series after a loss on Friday night. With the season series locked up at 3-3, Tucson will try to take back the series on their end and avoid the sweep. Fortunately for them, the Roadrunners have only lost twice in a row in regulation one time this season and are 10-5-2-1 in game two of a series with a record of 10-5-2-0 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Three things:

Despite the loss, Josh Doan notched goal number 20 of the season, marking his fourth straight game with a goal. That is now the team-high this season as Doan surpassed both John Leonard and Austin Poganski who both have three-straight games with a goal this season. Doan's 20 goals this season are second amongst AHL rookies and tied for 6th in the entire league, with nine of them coming in third periods including Friday's goal.

In their return to the lineup from injury on Friday, Ben McCartney and Cam Crotty each had an assist on the Josh Doan goal. While battling injuries this season, McCartney has been good when in the lineup with 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games. In addition, Crotty has been putting up points for himself with three (1 goal, 2 assists) in his last five games played.

Forward John Leonard had three shots on Friday against Ontario adding to his total to 111 which is second on the team behind Doan's 118. In the last eight games, Leonard has 24 shots including nights in which he has had eight, six and five. In addition, Leonard's three-game point streak was snapped on Friday; his third instance this season with a score streak of three-games or more.

What's the word?

"It's nice to be back in the lineup; we just have to play our game, it's one game but we don't want it to carry over, we just have to regroup for tonight."

Tucson Forward Ben McCartney on his return from injury and how the team can rebound against Ontario on Saturday.

Number to Know:

90%- The Roadrunners penalty-kill has been terrific in the month of February; having gone 19-for-21 (90%) in the first five games of the month.

Latest Transactions:

None

WE'LL DO IT LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Tucson Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

