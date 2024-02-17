Admirals Make It Sweet 16
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Winnipeg, MB - Phil Tomasino and Tye Felhaber each scored twice and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 14 shots to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-0 win over the Manitoba Moose Saturday at Canada Life Centre.
The Admirals winning streak reached 16 games, which is tied for the third-longest winning streak in American Hockey League history. Milwaukee hasn't allowed a goal in four straight road games, and 14 straight periods. The shutout streak in road games is at 285:08.
Ads goalie Askarov stopped 14 shots for his fourth shutout of the season. Askarov won his 12th straight decision. He hasn't been tagged with a loss since Dec. 17. The 14 shots allowed were the fewest against the Admirals this season. The previous low was 17 against Iowa Oct. 28th.
Milwaukee's Tomasino scored the only goal of the first period. Juuso Parssinen tipped the puck off the left wing boards at the red line and Tomasino retrieved it outside Manitoba's blue line. He skated to the left face-off dot and whipped a wrist shot past the glove of Moose goalie Thomas Milic for his first goal with the Admirals this season. The goal came at 13:26 of the first frame.
Felhaber's fifth goal of the season gave the Ads a 2-0 lead at 5:33 of the third period. Kevin Wall rushed into the offensive zone on the left wing, shielding defenders on his off-hand from the puck. He got to the goal line and slid a pass to Felhaber who buried the puck into a mostly open net.
Tomasino scored his second of the game on the power play at 16:47 of the third period when he fired a shot from the right dot past the stick of Milic. Fedor Svechkov and Marc Del Gaizo earned the assists.
Felhaber scored his second of the game at 17:54. He received a pass from Wall in the neutral zone and headed to the net omn a breakaway. He deked to his left and lifted the puck over Milic for his sixth goal of the season.
The Admirals and Moose meet again Monday afternoon in Winnipeg. The Admirals next home game is Sat., Feb. 24 against the Chicago Wolves.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
