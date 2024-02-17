Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Wolves

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-15-2-2 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago's Rocco Grimaldi opened the scoring short-handed at 11:04 but was quickly answered by Hunter McKown's power-play goal at 11:53 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Corson Ceulemans bringing the score to 1-1 after the first period. After a scoreless middle frame, Chicago scored two goals in the third period from Cavan Fitzgerald at 11:39 and Grimaldi at 12:41. The Monsters responded quickly with a tally from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 12:48 off feeds from Stanislav Svozil and Luca Del Bel Belluz, followed by Ceulemans' marker at 14:34 assisted by Jake Gaudet and Christiansen forcing a 3-3 tie ending regulation. Following a scoreless extra frame, Cleveland fell in the third round of a shootout by a final score of 4-3.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 39 saves in defeat while Chicago's Adam Scheel stopped 29 shots for the win.

The Monsters face the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, February 18, at 4:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

