Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Wolves
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-15-2-2 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Chicago's Rocco Grimaldi opened the scoring short-handed at 11:04 but was quickly answered by Hunter McKown's power-play goal at 11:53 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Corson Ceulemans bringing the score to 1-1 after the first period. After a scoreless middle frame, Chicago scored two goals in the third period from Cavan Fitzgerald at 11:39 and Grimaldi at 12:41. The Monsters responded quickly with a tally from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 12:48 off feeds from Stanislav Svozil and Luca Del Bel Belluz, followed by Ceulemans' marker at 14:34 assisted by Jake Gaudet and Christiansen forcing a 3-3 tie ending regulation. Following a scoreless extra frame, Cleveland fell in the third round of a shootout by a final score of 4-3.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 39 saves in defeat while Chicago's Adam Scheel stopped 29 shots for the win.
The Monsters face the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, February 18, at 4:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2024
- Griffins' 3-2 Victory Against Rockford Increases Point Streak To 12 Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Fall to Knights - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights' 2-1 Road Victory Completes Sweep of Gulls in Season Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Knocks off First Place Firebirds, 5-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Sogaard Stops 27 Shots As Belleville Sens Pick Up 4-3 Win In Utica - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- SRO Sellout Packs PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Beckman Posts Two Points in 3-2 Defeat to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Late Push by Hogs Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Tip Monsters 4-3 in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Sweep Wild in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Pittston Tomatoes Rack Up Six Goals In Win Over Rocket - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Berard Scores Overtime Winner as Wolf Pack Edge Islanders 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Lose Close Contest to Senators, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Defeat Phantoms, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Best Marlies in 3-2 OT Win - Hershey Bears
- Moose Shut out by Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Late Goal Earns Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Ellis Shines, Bolduc Tallies 1st OT Winner for T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Make It Sweet 16 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morning Skate Report: February 17, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day: Wranglers Clash with Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Maier Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Blade Jenkins to One-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Announce Details to Family Day Game - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Wrap up Homestand with Saturday Night Showdown vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #47: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack on Star Wars Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Fall to Iowa Wild 5-4 in Overtime Thriller on Saturday Night From Des Moines, IA - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners, 8-1 - Ontario Reign
- Jaxson Stauber Makes History as First AHL Goaltender to Score and Record Shutout in Same Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Mersch Leads Amerks to 5-3 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to AHL Contract
- Fix-Wolansky's Penalty Shot Brings Monsters 4-3 OT Win Over Griffins
- Monsters Secure 3-2 Shootout Win Over Griffins
- Monsters and American Red Cross Host Blood Drive on February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse