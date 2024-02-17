Wolf Pack Sign Forward Blade Jenkins to One-Year Deal

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Blade Jenkins to a one-year AHL standard player contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Jenkins, 23, has appeared in 46 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers this season, scoring 45 points (20 g, 25 a). He currently leads the Railers in goals, assists, and points.

The native of Jackson, MI, split the 2022-23 season between the Railers and the Bridgeport Islanders. In the AHL with the Islanders, Jenkins recorded three points (1 g, 2 a) in 26 games played. With the Railers, Jenkins registered 23 points (8 g, 15 a) in 21 games.

Jenkins has appeared in 89 career AHL contests with Bridgeport, scoring 20 points (10 g, 10 a). He's recorded 68 points (28 g, 40 a) in 67 career ECHL games with the Railers.

He was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Jenkins will join the Wolf Pack immediately and will wear #17.

The Wolf Pack continue their stretch of six games in eight days tonight when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, February 21st, at 7:00 p.m. when the Islanders return to town. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

